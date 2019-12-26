The article is entitled “The Opioid Crisis, Corporate Responsibility and Lessons from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.” The initial portion of the article addresses the findings of a task force discussing public health initiatives to address the crisis. Among the recommendations include “public and professional education to reduce the stigma of addiction, focus on the use of funds to prevent addiction, provision of services for those directly affected by addiction, and developing programs for affected families, communities and professions, including relief for the burden on the criminal justice system and social service systems.”
The article goes on further to point out that the responsibility for holding the drug manufacturers accountable falls to the state attorneys general. These officials are responsible to protecting the public safety, and avenues or remediation include lawsuits and negotiations with those companies. It is generally felt that through aggressive and misleading marketing to practitioners and the public that the opioid crisis was generated and that those companies bear responsibility for fixing the problem as well as incurring criminal and civil penalties.
A number of states have already filed suit against a number of pharmaceutical companies to seek redress for the damage wrought by the opioid epidemic.
The authors then discuss the tobacco Master Settlement Agreement that took place in the 1990’s. The total settlement was for $206 billion dollars over a 25-year period. There was only one specific financially designated effort; $1.7 billion of funding to establish a public health foundation (the American Legacy Foundation, now known as the Truth Initiative). This foundation supported state efforts for youth smoking prevention and a national cessation effort for adults.
Sadly, there were no other specific directives or limits on how the remaining $156 billion (spent so far) was to have been appropriated. As a result, 2.6 percent of the total funds have been spent on tobacco prevention programs.
The authors go on to propose that should there be a similar Master Settlement regarding the opioid crisis, that more specific and stringent limitations be made on how money from this type of settlement should be appropriated. to quote “The amicus brief (submitted in Ohio court) suggests that a foundation-creation model should be used, such as the one that created the American Legacy Foundation (for the tobacco settlement), but to ensure that all settlement funds associated with the opioid epidemic be dedicated to the problem for which they were solved.”
My Christmas wish is fourfold.
First, I would like our local legislators to determine and inform the public about where the past settlement funds have been appropriated. Second, as there are 5 years left on the tobacco settlement, I would like those same lawmakers to bring forth legislation mandating that the funds for those 5 years of the settlement be used for their intended purpose.
Third, should West Virginia individually, or as part of a multi state Opioid Master Settlement, receive funds for remediation of the opioid crisis, that legislation mandating that these funds be used only for that remediation be introduced and passed. Fourth, that executives of the pharmaceutical companies that perpetrated this horror receive some lengthy jail time.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all.
* * *
The author resides and practices internal medicine in Hampshire County. Opinions expressed are strictly his own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Hampshire Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.