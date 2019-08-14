100 Years Ago — Aug. 13, 1919
David Shear and Miss Ada Shear left Sunday for New York to purchase the latest styles in fall and winter clothing for Shear’s Clothing Store.
Mrs. Robert Baird and Miss Frank Parker returned Saturday from a trip to Atlantic City. Miss Parker will return to her duties at the State House in Charleston Sunday.
W. W. Bailey went to Yellow Springs, Ohio, Saturday, for a few days stay.
50 Years Ago — Aug. 13, 1969
This area is still having plenty of rainfall daily. The temperature is somewhat cooler, but the humidity is high. Weeds are the biggest problem now for our farm friends, especially during the harvest season after so many varieties of vegetables. Several places in the area have been hit hard by electrical storms and wind damage lately. The rain put a damper on many reunions and other social gatherings Sunday. The Capon
River is high and still rising at this date. The downpour Saturday evening halted activities at the firemen’s picnic at Capon Bridge.
40 Years Ago —Aug. 15, 1979
Mr. Ronald Pyles has been employed by the Hampshire County Board of Education as head football coach at Hampshire High School.
The summer heat has descended upon us with a vengeance. High nineties is quite uncomfortable. Most of the folks in this area are busy canning and freezing their garden vegetables and the men are making hay. This past week has been hot and humid without any rain.
30 Years Ago — Aug. 9, 1989
Chuck Lee, whose farm is off Dunmore Ridge Road, Hampshire County, is the 1989 Potomac Valley Soil Conservation District Conservation Farmer of the Year. Lee was chosen by the supervisors of the PVSDC from farmers in their five county District of Hampshire, Mineral, Hardy Grant and Pendleton.
Gary and Carolyn Bowman and Ruth and Fred Haslacker spent a week touring Tennessee in July. While there, they visited Opryland, USA; toured Nashville and rode the General Jackson riverboat up the Cumberland River.
20 Years Ago — Aug. 11, 1999
With memories of a disappointing 2-8 record last season looming in the back of their minds, a corps of 43 players on a mission took to the practice field for the first day of practice last Monday at Hampshire High School.
Reports of springs and ponds going dry in Hampshire County are increasingly common as drought conditions continue. However, there are no reports of widespread problems associated with households in the county that rely on well water for drinking. State and county officials are keeping their collective fingers crossed that groundwater levels are sufficient to sustain drinking water supplies for those relying on well water.
Gerald and Jenny Mathias traveled to Green Lake, Wis., last week to attend the American Baptist World Mission Conference. Among the missionary appointees was West Virginian Debbie Mullinex, of Philippi, who will serve in Italy.
10 Years Ago — Aug. 12, 2009
The Hampshire County Health Department has six confirmed cases of Lyme disease in humans so far this year.
Practices for Hampshire High’s fall sports teams are in full swing this week, with Monday’s arrival of volleyball hopefuls, Tuesday’s start of full contact drills in football and Thursday’s second annual kickoff luncheon for players and coaches. The week caps off with the first of two football scrimmages.
Jury selection began early Tuesday morning in the Williard Malcolm murder trial in which two half brothers are accused of killing the 70-year-old Romney business owner on Oct. 26, 2008.
