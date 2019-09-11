The annual hospice auction is making a return this year on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Romney Fire Hall.
The doors will open and food will be served beginning at 3 p.m. The dinner menu includes country ham sandwiches, chili dogs, homemade vegetable soup and a delicious variety of baked goods.
Auctioneer Jimmy See will kick off the live auction at 4 p.m.
New or gently used auction items are being sought (for example, quilts, handcrafts, antiques, gift baskets, plants and gardening supplies, jewelry, WVU merchandise and children’s items).
Call Linda Corbin at 304-359-4290 if you have a great item to donate. Used clothing is not accepted for the auction.
That evening will also feature a drawing for a chance to win 1 of 3 prizes. The prizes include a ½-carat diamond and 14-karat gold ring (valued at $2,200) donated by Anderson’s Corner, a kayak donated by Lambert Drug Store and a quilt donated by Juanita Timbrook.
Tickets for the drawing are on sale now at Lambert Drug Store and the Hospice of the Panhandle office on North High Street in Romney. Call 304-822-8813 for more information.
Bring the family and kids out for a good time and support a great cause. All proceeds benefit the patients of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Hospice of the Panhandle is a nonprofit organization that provides end-of-life care to the residents of the Eastern Panhandle. In the last 10 years, nearly 1,000 residents of Hampshire County have been cared for by hospice staff and volunteers.
