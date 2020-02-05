Activities
Friday, Feb. 7, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Monday, Feb. 10, Romney: 11-2 Game day
Tuesday, Feb. 11, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Thursday, Feb. 13, Romney: 11 Crafts with Donna Davis
Friday, Feb. 14, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Feb. 5 — Riblets, scalloped potatoes, lima beans, rolls, fruit
Thursday, Feb. 6, — Lasagna, salad, green beans, Italian bread, ice cream
Monday, Feb. 10 — Flounder, carrot-raisin salad, kale, roll, dessert
Wednesday, Feb. 12 — Spaghetti, salad, green beans, Italian bread, dessert
Thursday, Feb. 13 — Valentine’s lunch special
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Feb. 6, — Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, corn, fruit, dessert
Friday, Feb. 7 — Chef salad, roll, fruit, dessert
Tuesday, Feb. 11 — Tomato soup, grilled cheese, Brussels sprouts, fruit, dessert
Thursday, Feb. 13 — Beef stroganoff, salad, carrots, roll, fruit
Friday, Feb. 14 — Valentine’s special
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Feb. 7 — Oven-fried chicken, potato salad, corn, rolls, dessert
Tuesday, Feb. 11 — Potato soup, ham salad, salad, fruit, dessert
Friday, Feb. 14 — Valentine’s lunch special
The Committee on Aging is now accepting reservations for its 2020 bus tour schedule. All trips are open to the public.
Trips include Albuquerque and Santa Fe from June 6 to 16, and beautiful Vermont Sept. 21-26.
For more information, call Judy Richman at 304-822-4097.
Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.
The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:
Programs: The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
