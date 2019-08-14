This is the first time for me to miss the Hampshire County Fair, but my heart was there.
The county fair once was held on top of the ridge in tents without any air conditioners, but I was young and survived. I was learning with help from people like Paul Roomsburg and others like Ruritan members. It was a time to remember.
Glad to hear Duane Oates (called “Punkin”) carried on this year in the kitchen and dining hall on the midway where a lot of memories of the past are real and brought back to life. People like Edgar Combs, Earl Wolfe, Cecil Smith and many others of that day along with the Augusta Ruritan Club. Harry Smith, my dad, the Oates brothers, Eugene, Ray, Roy – all hard workers, some strong leaders of the past.
A time to remember. I have no doubt success is on its way.
I wake up this morning and look outside. The weather is perfect as I give Bradley Kline a call and his sister Kay Kline Buckles from Oregon answered. She had caught a plane to Dulles airport, then rented a car and were back to the old Kline homeplace here on Dunmore Ridge. Glad to know she is here nearby. It’s always a good feeling when she is around.
Seems like fall has moved in so fast. Plenty of hay bales are around me in the fields and I feel good. The livestock will have plenty to eat.
