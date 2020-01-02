Ah, 2010. What a time that was. For me, that was smack-dab in the thick of my formative years…drumroll, please…in middle school.
I was in 8th grade in 2010. I was wearing leg warmers unironically. I was wearing lots (and lots) of neon. I was a frizzy, pimply mess. I was gangly and horribly insecure about my body and, honestly, everything else.
I was playing middle school basketball for the second year in a row. We had zero wins for my entire middle school basketball career.
I was making and wearing earrings out of pipe cleaners. If you can’t understand how avant-garde and cutting-edge this fashion choice was, then I really can’t help you. They went really well with my tie-dye jeans and bob haircut.
I was trying really, really hard to make myself an attractive option for boys. It was unbeknownst to me then, but looking back, there was no reason on God’s Green Earth as to why I should have cared so much about the opinion of 13-year-old boys with Justin Bieber haircuts and no personal hygiene habits to speak of.
I had terrible self-esteem (in middle school, who doesn’t?), but started realizing that I had some strengths and, if I pursued them, I might actually get somewhere.
And finally (I’m treating this column as a confessional, because confession is good for the soul): I had an embarrassingly large number of shirtless Orlando Bloom and Taylor Lautner posters in my bedroom.
Whew, glad I got that off my chest.
In a typical, 23-year-old-looks-back-on-her-middle-school-years way, I’m not incredibly proud of some of Middle School Emma’s decisions, but that’s how it goes when you look back on choices you make. I know I’m young, and my past choices consisted of “Should I participate in P.E. today or forge a note from my mom saying that it’s against my religion?” or “Should I ask Scotty to the 8th grade dance, or should I wait until he asks me?” but hindsight is always 2020.
People say that “dwelling in the past” isn’t productive, and that we should always be moving forward, but I see nothing wrong with having a looky-loo at the past. How else am I supposed to marvel at how far I’ve come?
Sure, as a 23-year-old I still have frizzy hair. And the Orlando Bloom posters. I have, however, since denounced everyone with floppy hair and bad personal hygiene.
Small victories.
Even if it’s only improving on something small, it’s better to see how you’ve grown from the past rather than barreling blindly into the future. Small victories are still victories, even if you’re gauging it based on regrettable middle school decisions.
But I stand by the pipe cleaner earrings. Some things will always be in style.
