“I could see myself coming back here and living here some day,” says Taylor Berryhill, but he and girlfriend Leanna Fallis will move on in January, heading for Asheville, N. C. They hope to find more opportunities for collaboration living closer to a small city.
They will travel by car, though Taylor originally arrived on a bicycle, carrying a ukulele on his back, and it was on a bicycle that he left the first time, and came back.
Taylor began by playing the trumpet in school marching bands and later in an 8-piece hip-hop punk band in Nashville. More recently his main instrument has been the guitar, which he began playing at the age of 16 — an electric guitar at first, played in a lot of really loud punk bands — something he eventually grew out of, he says.
The guitar was too big to carry on a bicycle. Friends gave him the ukulele when he started the cross-country bike trip that brought him to Capon Bridge, and he began writing songs for it.
Taylor graduated from Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., with a degree in music production and artist management, and then interned at a music studio in Boston, though he found it too expensive to live there.
Before Capon Bridge, he spent 5 years in Nashville, where he really got into biking and decided to bike cross-country to his sister’s home in the Bay Area, following the off-road Mountain Discovery Trails that run from Delaware to Point Reyes in California, just above San Francisco.
He moved home to save what money he could, and his sister suggested WWOOFing — joining the World Wide Opportunities in Organic Farming program, trading labor on an organic farm for room and board, moving from farm to farm across the country.
Taylor “really got into produce and where it comes from” when he became a vegetarian for a few years, and had helped out on a farm in return for produce while in Nashville. He found WWOOFing “a lot of fun.”
Setting out in the spring of 2017, he had made 2 stops, in College Park and in Shepherdstown, and was biking along the C&O Canal when he dropped down to his 3rd stop, the Reeses’ Taproot Farm just north of Capon Bridge.
Instead of farming, most of his WWOOFing here involved the River House. He helped put the finishing touches on the building, then helped open it and worked there, where he still can be found behind the counter.
Originally he planned on working a week in Capon Bridge. The week became a month.
When he left to continue his trip, he had problems with the trail, got lost a few times, and found his bike was really heavy — “not the best for this sort of thing,” for biking up mountains in the middle of the summer, he says.
He asked himself if this was what he really wanted to do, and realized he could not continue.
He was not finished with Capon Bridge, Taylor says. He had met a lot of people and become really involved in the community.
When he came back, he planned to spend a half-year or so, just to get enough money to build another bike and continue his trip. However, after 6 months he was really enjoying it and felt no need to continue — and he had no bike built yet.
He was getting more deeply involved —and he had met Leanna. When he returned, he had needed a place to stay, and the owners of the farm where Leanna was living let him live in the barn in exchange for helping out.
Originally from Kansas, with a nursing degree from Duke University, Leanna began working at Valley Health the year before the River House opened. She eventually quit, seeking something different — a more holistic approach to medicine.
She hopes to teach people to grow their own food and promote diet and exercise as an alternative to big medicine — and she is interested in small-scale homesteading.
Taylor and Leanna will stay through the end of the year, until the River House shuts down for its winter break, but are looking forward to Asheville. They have friends there, and expect to find more people to work with, and an active art scene.
Taylor promises they will return for visits — but for now, his sojourn in Capon Bridge is nearing its end.
