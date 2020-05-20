Public health experts and epidemiologists have been in the news a lot lately and with good reason.
They have been educating the general public about what is needed to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those measures are things that we can do now (social distancing, face masks out in public), things we’re belatedly trying to do (adequate and reliable testing to see who is infected, contact tracing of contacts of those who are positive, and quarantine to prevent further spread) and things we haven’t been able to do (develop a Coronavirus vaccine that works and is safe).
Ever since the success of vaccination, we have counted on this to protect us against infectious diseases. Dr. Edward Jenner used cowpox virus to develop the first smallpox vaccine.
Viruses were not known to have existed in Jenner’s time. (They were not discovered until 1886). Why cowpox? It was observed that individuals (“dairy maids”) who acquired cowpox were immune to smallpox. Jenner hypothesized that one could deliberately produce cowpox by transferring the contents of a cow pock from a person with that disease to another individual to induce immunity to smallpox.
Developing a vaccine is not as easy and straightforward as it may seem. Consider two diseases that have been around a lot longer than SARSCoV-2.
Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) was first discovered in 1981. While significant progress has been made in treating what used to be an invariably fatal disease, efforts since the early 1980s (nearly 40 years ago) to produce a vaccine have not been successful. In January of this year, a 10-year trial of an HIV vaccine, at a cost of $100 million, was halted for lack of efficacy.
It was only effective at a rate of about 31%, well below what would be considered an acceptable rate of protection. There are ongoing studies of two other vaccines. A total of 5 different human HIV vaccine trials have taken place since the discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus.
Hepatitis C virus (HCV) was discovered in 1987. Infection with this agent causes liver inflammation and after a mild acute illness, slowly causes liver damage. After many years, it can cause cirrhosis, and liver cancer. Fortunately, there are now successful treatments which can cure hepatitis C.A vaccine would prevent infection, cirrhosis and liver cancer. However, in the thirty-three years since hepatitis C was isolated, there is no safe and effective vaccine for this agent. In a recent article, Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University estimated it would take about 8-10 years before a hepatitis C vaccine will be available. There is ongoing research into hepatitis C vaccine development. One difficulty in developing a vaccine is that this particular virus has a high capacity to undergo mutation.
In contrast to the situation in Dr. Jenner’s time, the protein and chemical structure and genetic code of HIV and HCV have been known for some time. Despite this knowledge and much effort, there is still no effective vaccine against either of these viruses.
While there has been some speculation that an effective vaccine for SARSCoV-2 may be developed in the not too distant future, a wait and see attitude is needed.
In the meantime, there is interest in antibody testing to determine who has already been infected with and recovered from SARSCoV-2.
The interest is in facilitating a return of individuals back to work who are antibody positive, and in the wider view, getting the country “back to normal.” Which may be fine except for one thing.
It is not known for sure if having COVID-19 antibodies is synonymous with being immune to COVID-19.
People who have had mononucleosis develop antibodies, but can re acquire the disease and people who have had Lyme disease have positive tests for antibodies, but can reacquire Lyme.
Once it is established that the presence of adequate antibodies do indeed indicate immunity to coronavirus, that will represent a big step forward. The development of a safe and effective vaccine will also help stem the tide against COVID-19.
The writer practices at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. He is part of the primary care team that includes physician assistant Karen Kimmel, nurse practitioners Angelina Musselman and Missy Strite, and family practitioner, Dr. Andrew Wilcox.
