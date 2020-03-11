I suggested an upcoming a 3-day weekend. She indicated that wouldn’t work. Our nephew had plans to scope out a few colleges that weekend.
In a semi panic, I asked, “You’re already visiting colleges? He’s the same age as our daughter.” As she’s previously been through this whole process with our niece, my sister-in-law confirmed it was indeed time to start thinking about the next step for our pair of 11th graders.
I’m not ready.
Shortly after that conversation, a friend messaged me that she was booking senior photography sessions for this upcoming summer. I thought, “Wow, that’s great she’s so busy.”
Then, it hit me. She was telling me so we could schedule senior photos for our daughter. In just a few months, our little girl will be posing for the pictures that’ll adorn her high school graduation announcement.
Oh, I’m not ready for that, either.
Then, this past week, our daughter signed up to take her first college entrance exam. She’s also been regularly researching scholarship opportunities and dropping not-so-subtle hints about the out-of-state college she really wants to attend.
It’s all a little too much for me. I’m not ready to think about her not being here. It’s one thing when, as she did this past week, she goes away for a few days on a school trip. It’s something totally different to think of her living on her own for 8 or 9 months out of the year.
I’ve been discussing this gigantic transition with our neighbors. Their son and our daughter have grown up together. They’ve been by each other’s side, in some way, since pre-k.
The thought of the 2 of them leaving our neighborhood and going out into the world is something I’m not ready to think about.
If it wasn’t bad enough that our oldest is on the verge of embarking on an exciting new chapter without us, our younger Savages have recently added a little salt to my freshly developing wound.
Our son, who will be starting high school next year — that’s a whole another column — has been participating in robotics competitions and STEM activities on a variety of college campuses.
He’s beginning to make a list of those schools he’d prefer to attend. It’s a very informed decision based not on which university is closest to his mother, but rather on which has the best food buffet.
On our latest robotics trip, our youngest daughter noticed a flier on the college bulletin board inviting coeds to participate in a video gaming club.
Our 10-year-old was immediately enthralled, declaring she’d found her future university. Eventually, she conceded, they’d also have to offer a major she wanted.
What I want is for time to slow down.
It’s like I’m playing a game of hide and seek. I can’t hide my eyes while our Savages seek their futures. Ready or not, here they come.
