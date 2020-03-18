As we look around us today we hear of the weather reports all over the United States — people saying, “It has never been this bad before,” and on and on.
Snow, rain, fire and winds. Families without electric and even those who have lost their homes and lives due to the ‘bad’ weather. And, yes our hearts go out to these families and we pray for them.
But in this scripture it talks about the spiritual warfare that comes our way — unexpectedly. We read these words, and yes, it does say that those of us who have our spiritual house founded on the rock will not fall.
But Jesus is telling us that we must hear his word and do it. When we begin to do as he says and are steadfast in him, we will be able to withstand life’s terrible storms. He is reassuring us, too, that when we obey him and have that strong, rocklike foundation, we will be strong.
When those storms begin to brew fiercely, we will not roll down the slippery hills of life. But, instead we will stand strong.
There is a word that we sometimes don’t like to hear — obedience — but it is this word that causes us to become more capable of thriving through the storm or storms that we may face.
Jesus only asks us to love him, love others and trust him. When we begin doing this, then it shows we are living on the solid rock.
Every day of our lives we have the choice of obeying him or disobeying him. The choice we make will determine if we are built on the solid rock. All we need to do is just tell him we want to obey him and ask him to open our eyes to opportunities to follow him.
Then, when those storms come, we will be prepared because our feet are standing firmly on him.
First published March 11, 2015.
