100 Years Ago — April 14, 1920
The United States Public Health Service has appointed Dr. Dailey M. Martin dental examiner for Hampshire County for war risk insurance. All those who were in service in the World War get free dental treatment.
Mrs. Jukes, wife of the Rev. Herbert Jukes, with her son, will set sail from New York on the 17th, for Ireland, the place of her nativity. They expect to be gone a couple of months, during which time Mrs. Jukes will visit her parents and other relatives on Erin’s Isle.
Bricklayer (who has fallen two stories without injury) – Just my luck! I paid my accident insurance only yesterday and now I ain’t hurt a bit!
Scouts master – well, what would you do to disperse a mob?
Scout (passing Firemanship Merit Badge, and after long thought) – Pass around the hat, sir. They always leave when that happens!
50 Years Ago — April 15, 1970
The Wild Coon Hunt and bench Show, being conducted by the Hampshire Jaycees, will be held May 2 at the Hampshire Fairgrounds in Augusta, W. Va. 25 trophies will be awarded to winners in the field trials, water race, night hunt and bench show for both registered and grade dogs. Scoring of the hunt will be kept by local scorekeepers with the master-of-hounds making final decisions in case of disagreement.
A high of 74 degrees on the 9th and a low of 22 degrees on the 11th have been officially recorded for the past week by Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured .97 inches.
Soil Stewardship Week, a nationwide observance which places emphasis on man’s obligation to God as stewards of the soil, water and other related resources, will be celebrated locally, May 3-10, according to R. L. Baker, Chairman of Potomac Valley Soil Conservation District.
40 Years Ago — April 16, 1980
A Giant Red Oak log was recently cut on the farm owned by Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Timbrook near Augusta. Mr. Rick Lupton of Kirby and Mr. Galen Singleton of Augusta bought the huge tree from the Timbrooks. The log was 25 feet long and measured 32 inches on the small end. It had 1,263 feet of lumber in it. The mammoth log was sold to Erath Veneer Corporation of Martinsburg, W. Va. for $820.95.
The Tri-Valley District of Potomac Council held its 1980 Scout Basketball Tournament on Sat., March 29, at the Keyser Primary-Middle School. Taking top honors in the 14-18 age group was Troop 32, Romney. Troop 34 of Keyser took second place after being narrowly defeated in the title game.
Eighth and ninth grade students who are in Home Economics at Romney Jr. High School have an exhibit at the Hampshire County Library during the month of April. This year, eighth graders have made many crafts: pressed flower pictures, decoupage, patchwork pillows, potholders, stuffed animals, knitting and macrame. Ninth grade students have constructed dresses or two piece outfits.
30 Years Ago — April 18, 1990
The Hampshire County Committee on Aging’s “Ms. Easter Bunny” was visiting town last week. Her itinerary included the delivery of Easter baskets to the boys and girls at the Romney Elementary Special Services. Ms. Bunny was in time to watch the Easter Parade at the Romney Senior Center and to participate in the prize presentations.
Students from all eight elementary schools in the county attended a Theatre W. Va. production of Charlotte’s Web on April 10, 1990 at Hampshire High School. Mrs. Sharon Morgan, Principal of Springfield/Green Spring Elementary School and Mrs. Barbara Ornstein, Coordinator of Elementary Education/Reading, received an Arts and Humanities grant from the Department of Education and Arts, Division of Culture and History, which covered half the cost of the production.
The youths from the Kirby Assembly of God Church participated in a Teen Talent contest at the Cabins Assembly of God Church at Cabins, W. Va. on March 17 along with youths from Assembly of God Churches in Springfield, Augusta, Petersburg, Capon Bridge, and Crellin, Maryland, and the host church. Out of the 7 churches Cabins Assembly placed first, Kirby Assembly, second, and Crellin Assembly, third. Trophies were given to these churches.
20 Years Ago — April 19, 2000
A bit of financial planning has gone a long way for the Hampshire County Public Library board of directors in covering the cost of a $120,000 elevator project for the Romney Library. After a feasibility study in 1991, the library board of directors decided to establish a fund to cover the cost of making handicap access improvements.
The precision air shooters of Hampshire County’s Shooting Sports team have been extremely busy the last four months since their first competitive match at WVU last Nov. Practicing 3 to 6 hour every week in the evenings, Justin Rinker, Jared Rinker and Tyler Grady have been working on improving their shooting scores with their Steyr air rifles.
On March 24 the Augusta Elementary faculty and staff held their annual “Volunteer Appreciation Day.” 69 volunteers were invited to attend the reception in their honor. These volunteers help teachers, service personnel and students on a daily or weekly basis throughout the school year.
10 Years Ago — April 13, 2010
The movie “Fireproof” will be shown at three locations in Hampshire County on Friday, April 16. The film is sponsored by the Healthy Families, Healthy Children Coalition of Hampshire County through a grant from the WV Extension Service. The showing will start at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Romney, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren in Augusta and at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School in Capon Bridge.
Local government officials from across the state gathered in Morgantown this past weekend at the Historic Clarion Hotel Morgan to attend the spring 2010 session of the West Virginia University Local Government Leadership Academy, coordinated by the WVU Institute for Public Affairs. On Saturday night, Daniel C. Hileman, mayor of the city of Romney, was awarded West Virginia’s University’s “Certificate of Highest Merit” by completing the Local Government Leadership Academy’s six core workshops.
Hampshire County 4-H Teen Leaders and Charters participated in the 2010 Teen Leadership & Charting Weekend held at Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Camp March 19-21. The theme for the weekend was “The Game Show.” The West Virginia University Extension Service sponsors this annual event.
