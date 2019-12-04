Planning and prioritization are key to West Virginia’s Division of Highways keeping 35,000 miles of road drivable during the winter months.
“A clear understanding of our operational procedures is beneficial to both the DOH and to the public,” Highways Commissioner Byrd White says.
The Snow Removal and Ice Control program — which DOH shorthands to SRIC — has been developed before the first snow began to fly.
Its primary goal, White said, is to provide the traveling public with safe, passable routes.
Pre-winter SRIC plans for each of the 55 counties in the state are generated specifically for each district with ultimate approval through the Central Office in Charleston. These plans are tailored for fighting snow and ice based on the particular conditions affecting each district.
Hampshire is in District 5, which also includes Grant, Hardy and Mineral counties to the south and west and Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson to the east.
Jimmy Wriston, deputy state highways commissioner, said advanced planning is critical to the effectiveness of the SRIC program.
Preparation also includes taking inventory of equipment and material, assigning tasks for crews and equipment and performing dry runs of the process.
During a winter storm crews concentrate on first-priority routes, which typically include interstates, Appalachian Corridors and routes that connect urban centers.
“The highway system and travel patterns vary in each county,” Wriston said, “therefore, it is necessary to prioritize based on each county’s needs.”
Along with route priority, the type of roadway surface also controls the type of treatment applied. Gravel roadways are treated with sand or cinders, whereas chemicals are applied to asphalt and concrete surfaces.
The chemicals would damage a gravel or tar and chip roadway.
During back-to-back storms, crews are required to stay on priority one routes before plowing the secondary routes, White noted. That could mean people living along secondary routes could see a delay of 24 to 48 hours before DOH trucks appear.
For more information, please contact your local WVDOH District Office. Road conditions are available on the WV511 website or download the WV511 DriveSafe app.
