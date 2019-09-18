Acronyms, which are phrase abbreviations, most commonly using the first initial of the words in a phrase or title are, for better or worse, becoming an increasing part of modern communication.
Acronyms are usually designed in such a way as to be pronounced, as if they were words. Most people are acquainted with SWAT teams, the acronym standing for Special Weapons And Tactics. Another real and prescient acronym was one for a committee that was formed to aid in the reelection of Richard Nixon; the Committee to RE Elect the President, aka CREEP. That was one of the rare Nixonian revelations that made folks LOL.
For better or worse, acronyms are becoming increasingly common in the medical field. Chemotherapy regimens utilizing combinations of anti cancer agents include such regimens as MOPP and CHOPP (using the first letter in the names of the medications used in the therapy regimens).
The vogue in research studies is to title their studies using acronyms. A fairly recent one is the CAPRIE study — (Clopidogrel vs Aspirin in Patients at Risk for Ischemic Events). Another is TIMI — (Thrombolysis in Myocardial Infarction).
Sometimes, however, acronyms can be ambiguous because of multiple meanings. For example PND could mean either post-nasal drip or paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea (a condition, usually due to heart failure, where the patient is abruptly awakened by significant shortness of breath necessitating sitting up to get some relief).
While unlikely to ever be confused in a specific patient’s presentation, one could imagine that if the more benign PND was confused for the more serious PND, the physician and the patient could PDQ end up being BOF.
What’s BOF? Bereft of fortune, which is something I just made up and the reason you didn’t know what it meant. This points out the problem of using acronyms and abbreviations that are not in frequent usage and not well known by a lot of people.
IMHO, instead of being a useful shorthand, acronyms can end up potentially muddling things up and make the process of communication more difficult and time consuming. “It’s a surefire way to speed things up, but all it does is slow me down.” — Blues Traveler.
The HACOHEFA is being held at HCC between 0700 and 1100 hours on October 12. Translation — the Hampshire County Health Fair is being held at Hope Christian Church from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
BTW, while there will be no displays dealing with interpreting acronyms, there will be free hearing evaluations and skin cancer screenings, the latter courtesy of Hahn Medical. Other free services include retinal screening exams by ophthalmologist Dr. Robert Wehner and carotid artery ultrasound exams interpreted by Dr. Melanie Mattson of Westminster Cardiology.
Low-cost blood testing courtesy of Lab Corp will also be available. Representatives from community resources such as Pathways will also be there. So take it from this PCP and mark your calendars ASAP so you don’t forget to attend and take advantage of these services.
The author is part of the PCT (primary care team) that practices at VHHMHMSC (Valley Health Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic). Specialty care in the fields of pulmonary medicine, cardiology, gastroenterology, gynecology, general surgery and podiatry are also available at the clinic.
