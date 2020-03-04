100 Years Ago — March 3, 1920
The price of refined granulated sugar was quoted today at 13 and three-quarter cents, by B. H. Howell & Son acting for the National Sugar Refining Companies. No orders are being accepted for the moment at this price, which will apply to allotments made after this date. Other refineries are expected to announce price reductions within the next few days. According to “fair price” estimates, this would make the retail price 16 and one-quarter cents.
It’s a pity that some women can’t think as fast as they talk.
Rambling through the park one afternoon, a gentleman took a seat on one of the numerous benches, and while in this restful position he noticed a boy lying close by. “What’s the matter, young man?” he kindly asked, addressing the youngster. “Why don’t you play with the other children?”
“I don’t want to play,” answered the boy.
“But why don’t you want to play?” insisted the gentleman.
“I’m just waitin,” was the startling response of the boy. “A feller painted that bench about fifteen minutes ago and I want to see you get up.”
50 Years Ago — March 4, 1970
Hampshire Countians will be able to observe a partial eclipse of the sun next Sat., March 7, at approximately 1:30 in the afternoon. The path of totality will run approximately along the East Coast and the total eclipse is scheduled to be over Washington, D.C., at 1:37 p.m.
A raid on a farm in the Yellow Spring area last week put an end to a sizable moonshine whiskey operation. Marvin William Brill, 58, of Yellow Spring, has been released on a $500 bond after a hearing before U.S. Commissioner C. Reeves Taylor in Keyser on charges of possession of illegal distilling equipment.
Miss Carla Teaford, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry D. Teaford, has been selected as the FFA sweetheart of Hampshire County. Carla resides with her family on a 150-acre farm in Shanks, W. Va. Carla, presently a Senior at Hampshire High, has been an active cheerleader for 5 years. She is a member of the business club and treasurer of the G.A.A. She plans to get a job after graduation from Hampshire High.
40 Years Ago — March 5, 1980
Shawnee Girl Scout Council Hampshire County Service Unit held its annual Junior Bake-Off Feb. 19 at the Romney Presbyterian Church. Debbie Chance, Junior Troop 84, Romney, received the First Place Award in the Cookie Division. Brenda Adams, Junior Troop 191, Springfield, received the Second Place Award in the same Division. There were no entries in the Cake Division.
The Romney Lions Club has provided an eye transport container at Hampshire Memorial Hospital. The container will be used to transport the eyes of a donor to wherever they can be used. The state police will help to transport donated eyes.
“W. Va. hunters have bagged 2,421 turkeys during the 1979 split fall season,” according to wildlife resources division chief, Bob Miles. The top 5 counties in total harvest were: Hampshire, 388; Pendleton, 331; Pocahontas, 254; Hardy, 239; and Randolph, 194.
30 Years Ago — March 7, 1990
Approximately 80 Hampshire County teachers joined over 5,000 of their fellow workers from across the state last Friday to lobby the legislature on pay and benefits. HCEA President Gayle Allen reported that she felt the lobbying helped get legislation through the House for $20 million in equity funding.
Hampshire County voters will decide this Saturday if the existing library levy that was passed three years ago will continue for another three years. If passed, the special levy would apply in the fiscal years July 1, 1990, July 1, 1991, and July 1, 1992. The total approximate amount of the levy each year would be $40,824.
A recent report by the W. Va. Department of Employment Security showed Hampshire County’s unemployment percentage rate just below double digits for Dec. 1989, but much higher than the state average.
20 Years Ago — March 8, 2000
The dream of an outdoor theater at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta continues to move closer to reality. However, the volunteer effort to construct an amphitheater stage is faced with raising $4,000 to cover the cost of erecting custom designed steel roof trusses. The outdoor stage is the brainchild of 88-year-old Marcy H. Clem of Augusta.
Hampshire County voters last Sat. approved by a wide margin continuing the county’s fire levy. 75 percent of the 921 votes cast favored continuing the 3-year levy.
The Levels Fire Company is putting out the invitation now for contestants to submit an essay with the topic, “Why I would like to be the Levels Fire Queen.” The new queen will be crowned at the Levels Fire Festival on June 24.
10 Years Ago — March 2, 2010
For the fifth year in a row, members of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department will be holding the annual Sheriff’s Summer Kids Kamp. The summer camp is scheduled for Friday – Sunday, June 4, 5 and 6, at the Peterkin Camp and Conference Center, located south of Romney off River Road.
February may be the shortest month of the year, but its weather impact loomed large on blood collection efforts of the Greater Alleghenies Region of American Red Cross Blood Services. Last month’s seemingly nonstop winter storms resulted in dozens of blood drive cancellations representing more than 3,000 potential blood donations, according to John Hagins, CEO.
Guest speaker, Maria Lorensen, development director, spoke to Rotarians about Hospice of the Panhandle’s plan to build a new campus along the WV Route 9 corridor near the Berkeley County line. Two new building projects are planned: a consolidated main office area and a new 14-bed inpatient facility. For the past 30 years, Hospice, thanks to the generous financial support from individuals and organizations, has been able to provide caring and assistance to individuals and families faced with pending loss of a loved one, in home care and other needed services.
