Hope this beautiful spring season finds folks enjoying some special happenings in the area—the annual maple-syrup-making is underway and many events will be taking place throughout the state—stocking of trout in nearby streams is calling out to all the fishermen, and of course, here in Horn Camp the biggest events are birthdays (lots of March babies). The 1st to mention is Greg Rinker, who will turning 60 this week, and then Pam (Hott) Lupton celebrated on March 1, followed by Charlie McKee on March 2, and Mrs. Brenda Snider, E.J. Ayers, Mark Rexrode, Gabe Simms and Justin Funk, and also Kevin Kidwell along with his twin sons, River and Laken. Special wishes go to our Horn Camp folks and also to other March folks.
Ernie and I enjoyed a visit from the new landowners of the home place of Reggie Cook for several years, James and Monica Moore of Plains, Va.
Also we enjoyed having our cousin, Vauda Kidwell of Augusta with us recently.
Laurie Racey spent a few days recently with her mother, Linda Bussitt, in Reedsville, Va.
We are saddened to receive word of sudden death of a Winchester, Va. friend—Mr. John Wilson, 60 years old, dying of a heart attack.
I recently visited with my brother, Preston Poland at Fisher, W.Va who had surgery last week in UVA hospital for a brain-tumor. Our prayers are with him and all the others that are sick.
