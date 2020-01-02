January 1st is often used to set new resolutions or goals for the coming year. If you are searching for ideas, consider a different type of “dieting” that may include the cakes and cookies from your neighbor.
This “diet” is one that includes foods that were grown or raised right here in West Virginia. The local food movement is growing in popularity around the country, but here in West Virginia eating local is especially meaningful because many of Appalachia’s cultural values are centered around food traditions. These traditions often involve using what you have or can grow yourself. In a sense, Appalachians have always been eating local.
The USDA puts no defined distance on “local food” but it is often determined by a specific number of miles or within state boundaries. In the 2018 State Agricultural Overview the USDA reported a total of 23,400 farms in West Virginia, contributing to a total of 3.6 million acres in agricultural production.
Right here in Hampshire County a total of 883 farms were in business in 2017, and 98 percent of those farms are family-owned. Hampshire is one of the top producing counties in West Virginia for hay, layer hens, sheep and lambs, and cattle.
Traditionally a livestock-dominated state, the top 5 agricultural products are broiler chickens, cattle and calves, hay, dairy products and turkeys. West Virginia also produces significant amounts of apples, grain corn, soybeans, tobacco, peaches and wheat.
In addition to large commodity crops, West Virginia producers offer many unique products you can find locally, including honey, lavender, hemp, maple syrup, ginseng, mushrooms and an abundance of vegetables. Growing in high tunnels extends the growing season so producers can offer seasonal produce almost year-round.
Also, West Virginia is paving the way for a robust cottage food industry. Cottage food simply refers to shelf-stable homemade goods. In 2019, a bill was signed into law that allows cottage food producers, those selling jellies, jams, breads and cookies, to take orders out of their home or online, open shops, and sell at typical retail outlets.
Previously, these producers could only sell at farmer’s markets and community events. This allows for multiple value-added products to be made and sold from the produce growing in the state.
Buying and consuming local food provides multiple benefits for the consumer as well as the community. Produce has the highest nutritional content immediately after harvest and this content decreases over time.
As a result, produce that is shipped across the country loses nutritional value during shipment and may be picked prior to peak ripeness. Eating in-season, freshly picked produce ensures a higher nutrient content and due to its freshness often tastes better.
Local farmers can share which crops have been harvested recently and may even provide cooking tips for less-common, but in-season products.
One of the greatest benefits of local food systems is an increase in community involvement. Local food systems create community bonds and encourage consumers sense of “civic duty.”
Shopping for local products may require planning ahead, as local farmers markets and stores may not operate on the same schedule as traditional grocery stores, but opportunities to buy local products are increasing. The West Virginia Farmers Market Association reported more than 120 farmers markets around the state in 2018.
Although there are no farmers markets currently in Hampshire County, local produce can be found at several roadside stands and markets.
The ultimate local food can be grown right in your backyard. Even if you only have a small patio, several vegetables can produce a bountiful harvest in large pots.
In a 2011 SARE publication, James R Veteto called Appalachia “the most diverse foodshed in the U.S., Canada and Northern Mexico.” He was referring to the Appalachian tradition of gardening and the many heirloom vegetable and fruit varieties that exist because of this tradition.
In fact, this year’s WVU Extension Garden Calendar is titled “Rooted in Our Heritage” and features many heirloom crops traditionally found in West Virginia. As always, the garden calendar provides a wealth of planting information, recipes and other educational resources.
The benefits of growing food at home are endless. You will know exactly when your produce is harvested. Plus, gardening is a great source of physical activity and stress relief.
Eating local is a great way to celebrate and invest in your community. If you would like help finding local producers or information on growing food at home, please contact the Hampshire County Extension office at 304-822-5013.
Veggie Scones
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/4 cup diced sweet onions
- 1/3 cup diced bell peppers (half green and half red)
- 1 cup fresh spinach
- 4 sun-dried tomatoes, cut into small chunks
- 3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for flouring the work surface
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter
- 3 oz. cold cream cheese, cut into ¼-inch cubes
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
Preheat oven to 400. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Heat oil in a medium skillet. Add onions and bell peppers and cook over medium-high heat 3 to 4 minutes until onions are translucent and peppers are soft. Add spinach and cook until wilted, another 3-4 minutes. Set skillet aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Using a box grater, grate in cold butter and work into flour mixture with your fingers until coarse pea-sized crumbs form.
Work in cream cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and cooked vegetables the same way. The spinach will require a little extra attention — separate the cooked leaves so spinach is evenly distributed throughout the dough. Pour in 1/2 cup of milk and work into flour mixture.
Add remaining 1/4 cup milk as needed. The dough should not be wet, but you should be able to knead it easily. Knead about 3 times, careful not to over-work the dough, then form into a big ball.
Scatter flour lightly across a clean work surface and place dough on the flour. Pat and press into a disc that’s about 3/4-inch thick. Cut disc into 8 wedges. Brush the top of each scone with lightly beaten egg and place scones on the prepared baking sheet, at least an inch apart.
Bake for about 20 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature. Scones can be stored in an airtight container for several days.
Source: WV Living Magazine
Swiss Chard Pasta Salad
- 16 oz. dry whole-wheat rotini pasta
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 5 garlic cloves
- 1 small white onion
- 12 oz. (1 bunch) Swiss chard
- 15-oz. can of cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 3 medium tomatoes
- 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 tsp. dried basil
- 1/2 tsp. paprika
Begin preparing pasta according to package directions. Drain water off and set aside. Mince garlic cloves and dice onions and tomatoes. Sauté garlic and onion in olive oil for 1 to 2 minutes.
Add tomatoes and continue to sauté for 1 minute more. Add Swiss chard and sauté until just wilted. Stir in pasta, beans and parmesan cheese, paprika and dried basil. Serve warm or chill in refrigerator to serve cold.
Source: WVU Extension Service
Massaged Kale Salad
- 1 bunch kale
- 4 medium carrots
- 3 celery stalks
- 2 apples
- 1 lemon
- 1 Tbsp., plus 1⁄4 cup olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1⁄4 tsp. black pepper
- 1⁄4 cup sunflower seeds
Wash kale, carrots, celery, apples and lemon. Separate kale leaves from the stalk, and tear into bite sized pieces (about 2-by-2 inches). Discard kale stalks. Grate the carrots and dice apples and celery and set aside. Place kale leaves in a large bowl.
Cut lemon in half and set one half aside. In the bowl with the kale leaves, squeeze all the juice out of the remaining lemon half. Drizzle 1 Tbsp. of olive oil and salt into bowl with kale and lemon juice. Massage kale until it starts to soften (2 to 3 minutes).
In a small bowl, squeeze the juice from the remaining half of the lemon and whisk together with honey and black pepper. Gradually whisk in 1⁄4 cup olive oil to make the dressing. Add apples, celery, carrots, sunflower seeds and dressing to the kale and toss together.
Source: The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Service
Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges
- 4 large sweet potatoes or yams, skin-on, cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch wedges
- 2 Tbsp. canola oil (or other oil)
- 1/3 c. brown sugar
- 1/4 c. walnuts
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. curry powder (optional)
Preheat oven to 450. Place walnuts in a mini chopper or food processor and process until ground. Mix ground walnuts, sugar, salt and curry in a small bowl. In a large bowl, toss potatoes with 2 Tbsp. oil and ½ of the walnut mixture. Spread potatoes evenly on a greased jelly roll pan.
Bake uncovered for 30 minutes or until golden brown and tender when pierced with a fork. Place in a serving dish and sprinkle with remaining walnut mixture.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Roasted Root Vegetables
- 6 root vegetables, (choose a variety from potatoes, rutabagas, turnips, parsnips, beets, sweet potatoes, etc.) (medium)
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Wash hands with soap and water. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil. Scrub vegetables with a clean vegetable brush under running water. Peel vegetables (optional) and cut into 1-inch chunks.
Place vegetables in a self-sealing plastic bag, add the oil and seal. Shake until vegetables are coated evenly with oil. Spread vegetables out evenly onto the baking sheet in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Roast the vegetables in the oven for about 40 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking, until tender and golden brown. Serve hot or lukewarm
Source: UNL Extension
Crispy Garden Greens with Tangy Tuna & Crunchy Topping
- 4 whole wheat pitas (cut in half)
- 2-4 cups of local mixed lettuces and greens
- 2 cans tuna fish, 7 oz. each
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 1/2 cup chopped cucumber
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise or salad dressing of choice
- 3-4 Tbsp. lemon juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 Tbsp. dill weed
Crunchy topping
Mix the following ingredients together in a small bowl:
- 1/2 cup sunflower seeds
- 1 cup low mein noodles or salad croutons
- Optional: 1/2 cup raisins
Cut pitas in half. Mix tuna fish, celery, cucumber, mayonnaise, lemon, salt, pepper, and dill weed together. Spoon 1/4 c (or desired amount) into pita half. Add desired amount of lettuce greens and top with crunchy topping.
Source: Penn State Extension
