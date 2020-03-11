THIS WEEK:
March 11-17
March 11
VFW Post 1101 Auxiliary 5 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Census job fair, HC Public Library, 153 W Main St., Romney, Jobs starting at $16 an hour.
March 12
Relay for Life kickoff 6 p.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. Refreshments, speakers, treatment updates and more.
HC Co-op and Heritage Market Place 5:30 p.m., at the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney.
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom.
Pin Oak CEOS Club 1 p.m.. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Slanesville Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Ruritan clubhouse.
Attorney general mobile office 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Romney Senior Center, 280 School St.
Attorney general mobile office 5-6 p.m., Springfield Senior Center, 8090 Cumberland Road.
March 13
Ready Ride for the blind presentation 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, Romney. Light refreshments. Representatives from Potomac Valley Transit Authority will speak, sponsored by the Potomac Valley Chapter of the Mountain State Council of the Blind. For more information, contact Donna Brown at (304) 940-0292.
Kinship Care program 1-2:30 p.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. To register call WVU Extension, 304-822-5013. For grandparents and relatives raising children. Additional sessions March 17, 20, 24, 27, 31 and April 3.
Fiber Club 4-6 p.m., The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. For knitters, weavers, felters, quilters and anyone who creates using some kind of fiber.
Trivia night 7-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Grassi family hosts a game of art and entertainment trivia for teams of 2 to 5. Come as a group or join a table.
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. county commissioner candidate forum, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
March 14
Green Lane Cemetery Association 9 a.m., Delray Christian Church, North Texas Road. Community involvement appreciated.
Music Jam 5 p.m., Mill Creek Ruritan. Free; play or listen. Food and drink for sale.
Buckwheat pancake supper 3-6 p.m., Springfield Ruritan.
Hampshire Recycling Cooperative 11 a.m., CB Library. Public welcome. For more info, call 304-496-1033.
March 15
St. Patty’s Day soup luncheon and dessert auction 11 a.m. until we run out of soup, at the Burlington Fire Hall, hosted by the Klover Krusaders 4H. A wide variety of homemade soups, rolls, cornbread and lots of desserts. Bring a container to take out. Freewill offerings accepted; proceeds will send local kids to 4H camp. At 1 p.m.: a dessert auction featuring the finest homemade desserts of the Burlington area. Proceeds will benefit the Burlington food pantry.
Irish brunch with One Street Over 11 a.m.-2 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free concert, but donations appreciated. Brunch sold 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
PFLAG 6-8 p.m., 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
March 16
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m., Central Office, School St., Romney. Superintendent honors precede 6:30 p.m. regular session.
HC Republican Party 7 p.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta.
American Legion Post 91 7:30 p.m., Post Home. SAL regular meeting held Sunday before at 5 p.m. Questions contact Jim Childress, 304-822-8339.
GFWC Romney, Romney Presbyterian, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
North River Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Mon., Feb.17, 56 Mutt Run, Delray.
March 17
Capon Valley Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
Lego night 5:30 p.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St. Romney. Build your favorite emoji.
Kinship Care program 1-2:30 p.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. To register call WVU Extension, 304-822-5013. For grandparents and relatives raising children. Additional sessions March 20, 24, 27, 31 and April 3.
Looking ahead
March 18-24
HC Development Authority 10 a.m. Wed., March 18, Taggart Hall.
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m. Wed., March 18, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom.
HC Committee on Aging Board of Directors 10 a.m. Wed., March 18, COA Administration office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, Romney.
Rio CEOS Club 7 p.m. Wed., March 18. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Romney Board of Parks and Recreation 4 p.m. Wed., March 18, Town Hall council chambers, 340 E. Main.
VFW Post 1101 6:30 p.m. Wed., March 18, The Bank of Romney Community Building, Romney.
Free community dinner 5-7 p.m. Thurs., March 19, old CB Middle School. Menu: corned beef, cabbage and potatoes, cornbread, carrots, applesauce, dessert and drinks. Take-outs for shut-ins will begin at 6:45. If HC schools are closed or dismiss early due to weather, the dinner is canceled.
American Legion Post 137 6:30 p.m. Thurs., March 19, Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road.
Central-Dunmore CEOS Club 1 p.m. Thurs., March 19, Augusta. For more info, call the WVU Extension Office at 304-822-5013.
Hampshire Center Auxiliary 1 p.m. Thurs., March 19 , at Hampshire Center, Sunrise Summit.
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m. Thurs., March 19, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom.
Ice Mountain Writers 5-7 p.m. Thurs., March 19, HC Public Library, Romney. The group does writing prompts, shares what they have written and meets with other writers who share interest in their genres. All ages and experience levels interested in exploring their creative side are invited. For more info, call 304-676-3433 or email write@HampshireArts.org.
Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m. Thurs., March 19, Hardy County RRT building, Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association 7 p.m. Thurs., March 19. The Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E Main St., Romney. Open to all.
Film club 6-9 p.m. Thurs., March 19, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Title to be determined.
Open mic night 6-9 p.m. Fri., March 20, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Adam Keeling hosts music, poetry, comedy and other performance art.
Kinship Care program 1-2:30 p.m. Fri., March 20, HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. To register call WVU Extension, 304-822-5013. For grandparents and relatives raising children. Additional sessions March 24, 27, 31 and April 3.
Monopoly tournament 10 a.m. Sat., March 21, Slanesville Presbyterian, 138 Slanesville Pike. Includes snacks and beverages, sponsored by the Slanesville Presbyterian Women and Men’s Group. Call 304-822-0742 for more information or a ride.
Joe Martin concert 7-9 p.m. Sat., March 21, River House, Capon Bridge. $7 advance, $10 at the door.
Spaghetti dinner 2-6 p.m. Sat., March 21, Mt. Savage, Md., Fire Hall. Benefit for Coleson Sioma, who underwent heart surgery Feb. 18 at the age of 20 months.
Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sat., March 21, Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome.
Herb Club 1-2:30 p.m., Sun., March 22, River House, Capon Bridge. Organizational meeting with local herbalist Leenie Hobbie.
Poetry afternoon 2-4 p.m. Sun., March 22, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. All ages welcome. Read, recite or listen.
HC Cancer Coalition 11 a.m. Mon., March 23, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Jersey Mt. Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., March 23, Clubhouse, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches.
County Commission 9 a.m. Tues., March 24, courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance.
Books and Beyond 1:30 p.m. Tues., March 24, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Corkie Kirkham will facilitate the discussion of “Beneath a Scarlet Sky” by Mark Sullivan. Open to all.
Kinship Care program 1-2:30 p.m. Tues., March 24, HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. To register call WVU Extension, 304-822-5013. For grandparents and relatives raising children. Additional sessions March 27, 31 and April 3.
AND BEYOND …
School immunization clinics, CBMS, RMS and HHS. Consent forms at each school or at www.hampshirecountyhealthdepartment.com.
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 6 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Christ Community Church, Augusta. 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington Union Church. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Game Day 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. Sponsored by the Presbyterian Women and Men's Group. Use their cards and board games or bring your own. Call 304-822-0742 for a ride Coffee and snacks provided.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat.
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Anger management group 4 p.m. Monday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD.
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Sober café 9-11 p.m. 1st and 3rd Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
