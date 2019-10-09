There are 2 days about which nobody should ever worry, and these are yesterday and tomorrow.
So, with only today to cope with, the burden becomes lighter for nobody ever stumbled under the burden of today.
It is only when they add yesterdays and tomorrows to the load they’re carrying that it becomes unbearable.
— Helen Steiner Rice
* * *
We haven’t written the news in a couple of weeks.
On Sept. 20, my good friend Beverly Westfall and I attended the funeral of a very special friend, Louise Riggleman Link, at the Giffin Funeral Home in Capon Bridge. Louise grew up in the (Rock-Oak) Bean Settlement area and was a paid-up-for-life member of the American Legion Auxiliary Kirby Unit 134 and was also a charter lady of ALA Kirby Unit 134 and was the last surviving lady that started our unit in 1949.
She will be so missed by us. Our deepest sympathy goes to her family and son Gary and Linda Riggleman and family, and son Lewis and Diane Riggleman. God bless you all.
Each fall the yard sale at the Hope Christian Church on the last of September is really a wonderful time together, buying something different, and fellowship with friends and family. Yours truly attended at Augusta.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty and Ward, Holly, Marissa and Gracie Simmons recently enjoyed camping a few days at Canaan Valley. While there, they enjoyed going to the Fort Seybert fort burning, riding the New Tygart Flyer train in Elkins and seeing Douglas Falls and Blackwater Falls.
This past weekend the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren enjoyed making apple butter on Friday and Saturday.
We have had “some” rain for which we were very thankful, just could use some more.
This past Sunday, Oct. 6, the girls of Larry and Tina Ruckman had a surprise birthday party for their parents, who both celebrated a birthday on Monday, Oct. 7. Happy birthdays, Larry and Tina.
The family of Marissa Simmons had her a surprise 17th birthday party at the home of her grandparents, Lyle and Brenda Daugherty, on Sunday afternoon. Family and friends attended and all enjoyed the afternoon celebrating with Marissa. Marissa celebrated her 17th birthday on Oct. 7. Happy birthday, Marissa.
Happy birthday wishes to anyone celebrating a birthday. Enjoy your special day.
Deepest sympathy to the Ours family and anyone else that has lost loved ones. Get well wishes to all that are ill.
Don’t forget the Autumn Harvest Festival at the Grassy Lick Community Center is this coming Saturday, Oct. 12. The festival starts at 11 a.m. There is a car and tractor show, music by Bear Hill Bluegrass, delicious food, and arts and craft vendors. Come out and enjoy the day.
Until next time, any news to share please call. God bless. o
