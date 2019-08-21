CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is now taking submissions for the 17th annual West Virginia calendar contest.
The deadline for entries is Sept. 1.
This year’s edition is called Operation Wildflower 2020, “Roadsides in Bloom.”
The following rules for the contest apply:
Photographs must be taken in West Virginia;
Entries must be submitted as an 8-by-10 color print and must be landscape orientation; portrait orientation will not be accepted. A high-resolution digital copy must be submitted on a CD or flash drive at the same time. Entries that do not contain a digital copy will not be considered;
Flowers must be growing along a road and the road must be prominently visible in the photo. They may be growing naturally or in an Operation Wildflower bed planted by the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Pictures of cultivated species planted in arranged beds, such as marigolds or pansies, do not qualify;
Name, address, phone number, e-mail address (if you have one) and a short description of the photo, including location and county where the photo was taken, must appear in the upper left-hand corner on the back of the photo. Photos become property of the WVDEP and will not be returned;
No more than 3 entries will be accepted per person. Only one winning photo will be selected from any photographer’s entries. Winners will be required to submit a digital copy of their photo.
Twelve winners will be selected to represent the months of the year. A grand-prize winner will be chosen to appear on the calendar cover.
Entries can be submitted via email to DEP.AAH@wv.gov. o
