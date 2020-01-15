SUNRISE SUMMIT — This year’s Italian Exchange trip at HHS returned just last month, and planning has already begun for next year’s trip in November 2020.
This upcoming fall will mark the exchange program’s 23rd year, and HHS German teacher Rita Hott is getting the ball rolling on the planning and organization of the trip.
Applications for the program, which in 2020 will include the Italian exchange as well as a trip to sites in Germany, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, are available online for freshmen, sophomores and juniors who are interested in experiencing a smattering of new cultures on their Thanksgiving break next year.
Some of the places to be highlighted on the 2020 trip will be Freiburg im Breisgau in Germany’s Black Forest; Strasbourg, a city in Northern France; the concentration camp at Bergen-Belsen, where Anne Frank died; Brussels, which is considered a crossroads for cultures and an important site for the European Union; Amsterdam and its bike paths and art-centered culture; Copenhagen and the Oresund Bridge between Denmark and Sweden.
“Students love to see many different countries,” Hott said. “I love planning trips for students that usually would not travel, and make it more affordable by eliminating the middle man.”
The application process is comprehensive, so interested students should get started on their applications as soon as possible. These documents and directions to completing the applications are on the exchange program’s website, http://hampshirehigh.com. Among the necessary elements for completion are letters of recommendation, an essay and a picture release form.
For questions regarding the application process, the trip or the exchange program itself, see Rita Hott in room 403 or call her at 304-822-5016, extension 1034.
The completed applications need to be handed in to Rita Hott by Jan. 23, and the first meeting is Jan. 27.
