Much like the first day of spring when we had snow, rain, high winds and freezing temps, right after a sunny warm 80 degree day, this week we went from a 90-degree day to 65 degrees in one 24-hour period. I cannot imagine what weather we’ll have this winter.
I have heard a variety of winter predictions and who knows which one to believe. Even the woolly caterpillars couldn’t agree. We’ll just have to wait and see, just as we always do.
The problem is many times those freezing temps can suddenly appear, so we need to be prepared for the worst. Our nights have been quite cold, so I hope you are bringing your plants indoors accordingly.
I have no doubt we will have more hot days and will be taking plants out in the mornings.
We have the front porch and deck cleared of most plants. The window boxes filled with dahlias are still out until the first frost. Then they will get cut back and allowed to dry completely in the box.
Ours are going to stay in the window box ’til spring, at which time they will be carefully removed, the soil shaken off and replanted. If you are digging dahlias, please use a garden fork and carefully lift them out of the soil while digging around them.
Be certain they are dry and then box them up or put them in mesh bags til spring.
Fall is a good time to aerate your lawn. When I see the word “lawn,” it brings pictures of well maintained, perfect green grass to mind and that’s something we don’t have.
We have an area Larry mows and it looks nice when he does, but it would be a huge stretch to call it a lawn. If, however, you have one with nice grass, aerating is something you should do on a regular basis. Unless you have done this with positive results, hire someone with experience to do it, at least for the first time.
You don’t want to push the soil down and compact it by mistake. And please, avoid the spiked boots and sandals.
If you have any questions, ask for help in choosing the best method for your grass and the size of your lawn. You can rent machines to do the job, but learn which are best for you.
Seeing pictures of the aerating sandals reminded me of the metal roller skates of my youth. Those skates would clamp on around the sole of my shoe and nearly squish my feet inside them.
Looking back, it’s a wonder they didn’t rip the soles right off the shoes. They were ill-fitting, ugly and had a mind of their own sometimes, but they had their own key and they were fun. (I do recall a lot of skinned knees, but we never bothered with them til we got a bath at night.)
Everyone had those clunky metal skates and they provided a lot of entertainment til evening came and we played kickball in the street. Of course, we all thought we were real skaters when we got the high white leather skates later. But I digress.
If you are not a winter griller, take your grill in before it’s covered with snow. Give it a thorough cleaning to remove grease and pieces of food.
Believe it or not, critters could spend the winter in it, so either take it in the basement or cover it completely before you store it in the shed.
Don’t ignore your window wells this winter. If they’re not covered, leaves can collect and close up the drain. A heavy rain could cause the water to rise and even break the glass in the basement window, allowing water to pour in the basement.
A window well cover would be a wise investment and you won’t have to worry about cleaning out the wells.
It is never too early to think about a winter driving kit. There are many things you can put together for winter driving, but if the list is too long, no one will read it, so here’s what I consider the very basics.
First and foremost, have your phone fully charged. You want to be able to call for help no matter what the problem may be. A first-aid kit (put one together or buy one already stocked), a flashlight (with good batteries) and reflecting tape should always be somewhere in your vehicle.
A small sturdy brush along with windshield snow and ice scrapers should be accessible. Jumper cables, water, extra gloves and a small folding shovel can be stashed in a cloth tote bag and tucked away.
One of those rain ponchos from the dollar store might come in handy. They fit in your pocket and they’re inexpensive, so buy several in case you get caught in the rain during a football game.
Kitty litter or a small bag of sand is good if you get stuck. Obviously there are many other things that would be handy, but these will be a big help if needed.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary. o
