100 Years Ago — April 21, 1920
Recent experiments made in the Luray Caverns have shown that it is impossible for animal life to exist in the cave. A few years ago, blind fish from the Kentucky Mammoth Cave were placed in Broaddus Lake. Investigation just made of the waters of Broaddus Lake shows that all the fish have perished, presumably from the very cold water into which they were placed. The waters in the Luray cave are several degrees colder than those found in any other cave.
As a protest to the high cost of clothing, overalls clubs have been formed all over the country in the past few weeks. Judges, lawyers, ministers, merchants and all other classes of citizens have joined these clubs and wear the blue overalls in their regular vocations. Not to be behind, Romney will join the movement. There will be a meeting at the Courthouse here at 2 o’clock and everyone is asked to come and help the movement. Wear overalls.
There was a meeting held in the directors’ room of the First National Bank last Friday to organize for the good roads movement in this county. W. M. Williams was elected chairman of the organization, G.W. Arnold, treasurer and J. Sloan Kuykendall, secretary. The executive committee is composed of the former and G. P. Miller, T. F. Martin, W. L. Tharp and C. W. Rogers.
50 Years Ago — April 22, 1970
The Romney Fire Company will once again take part in the annual Firemen’s Parade in Winchester on Thurs., April 30, as part of the Apple Blossom festivities. Miss Brenda K. Buckbee, 1969 Romney Fire Queen, will compete for the title of Out-of Town Honorary Fire Chief. The contest will be held at the Plaza Theatre in Winchester.
Potomac State College joined hundreds of other colleges and universities across the nation, Tues. and Wed., for an “environmental teach-in” in conjunction with the Nature Conservancy sponsored Earth Day. Featured in the 2-day program were special lectures in classes, panel discussions, and an evening program, all of which were open to the public.
The Warm-Up Coon Hunt conducted by the Hampshire Jaycees was held Sat. evening, April 18. The hunt was held in preparation of the forth-coming wild coon hunt set for Sat., May 2, at the Hampshire Fairgrounds in Augusta, W. Va. The warm-up hunt helps to familiarize new scorekeepers with proper score-keeping procedures and gives dogs and owners a chance for a workout.
40 Years Ago — April 23, 1980
Hampshire County Public Library ranks first in circulation for book and non-print material in the Potomac Valley Region, out of 7 libraries including Keyser, which is the regional library. It’s been a busy year at the library with the following circulation: 49,282 books circulated to a total population served of 11,499. A total of 2,754 non-print material was also circulated. The library added 927 volumes, which makes a grand total of 17,973 volumes owned at the Hampshire County Public Library.
A 5-county regional special olympics, comprised of Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Mineral and Pendleton counties, will be held on Thurs. And Fri., April 24 and 25 at the Moorefield Town Park. All children enrolled in Special Education Classes in these counties are eligible to participate in track and field events.
Miss Regina Clem, graduate of Tri-State Beauty Academy, Cumberland, is now employed at Elsie’s Beauty Shop. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Clem, she is a 1978 graduate of Hampshire High School.
30 Years Ago — April 25, 1990
Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Inc., has illustrated the important role it plays in the ongoing physical and economic well being of Hampshire County and the surrounding area in connection with its celebration of National Hospital Week, May 6-12. Hospitals take “care of” their communities with countless health and information services for local residents and area businesses. Additionally, Hampshire Memorial Hospital has an important and positive impact within the community as measured by the number of jobs provided, salaries paid, and goods and services purchased locally.
The annual Hampshire County Spelling Bee was held Friday, April 20, at the Hampshire County Public Library. Thirty students, sixth through eighth grades, competed in the contest. Proclaimed as overall winner was William Bullet, an eighth grader from Capon Bridge Junior High.
W. Va. Service Forester Dave Warner explained to Romney Elementary School students last week how to plant and care for a sugar maple tree as part of an Earth Day ceremony sponsored by the Sierra Club of W. Va.
20 Years Ago — April 26, 2000
A 9-member team spearheaded by the Romney Presbyterian Church will travel to Haiti in July to work with a number of schools and churches. The facilities, under the auspices of St. Mathias Parish in Haiti, are the result of a 20-year-old mission project. Among the program are 27 churches, 34 schools, nearly 9,000 students and a teaching staff of approximately 230.
State archive officials have offered to place old county records dating to 1754 on microfilm, make needed repairs to those documents and improve the way the originals are stored. Fred Armstrong with the state archive department recently contacted Hampshire County Clerk Sharon Link about the project. Armstrong is scheduled to meet with the County Commission late next month to discuss the details of the microfilm and restoration work.
The FRIENDS of the Library will host the annual Young Ladies’ Garden Tea Party Sat., May 20, at 11 a.m., at the Davis House garden. This is a festival highlight for the young ladies of the county ages four to 11. You won’t want your daughter to miss this annual dress-up social event.
10 Years Ago — April 20, 2010
First there was the sound like thunder, then the ground began to shake. But this was no tornado or earthquake. Instead, it was the sound and feel of the Jersey Mountain Boyer Farm Hare Scramble. Saturday’s race featured the traditional quads, or 4-wheelers, with riders lining up on the starting line just shortly after noon.
Two new stop lights, one at U.S. Route 50 and Route 28 and a second at the McDonald’s restaurant exit should be working without incident by the end of the week, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
The project manager of the U.S. Route 50 bridge crossing the South Branch River said the bridge is coming along. “Decking on the bridge is done,” said Brandon Kline, project manager for the West Virginia Division of Highways. Kline said the crew will soon be tying rebar and getting ready to start pouring the bridge deck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.