“When talking about yourself, speak words of hope, health, encouragements, life and purpose — they are God’s truth for you.”
Birthday wishes to Maynard Moreland, Aug. 29; Dee Dee Claudett Dofflemyer, Aug. 30; Wyatt Bohrer, Aug. 31; Wanda Largent, Sept. 1; Cathy Potts and Shirley Reed, Sept. 3; Charlotte Mert Malcolm and Christina Miller, Sept. 4; Dennis Voit III, Sept. 7; Jody Stotler, Sept. 8; Collin Long, Sept. 9; and Linda Crouse, Sept. 10.
Anniversary wishes to John and Janice Ott, Aug. 29. Happy Grandparent’s Day on Sept. 15.
School happenings: There is no School on Monday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day
The late Anthony and Mary Jane Shanholtz Bohrer family reunion is Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Bohrer Pavilion on Spring Gap Road with the meal starting at 1 p.m. Family and friends are invited. Bring a covered dish and spend the day. This will be the 90th year.
Family and friends of the late Mase and Elma Lambert will have a 3-day reunion at the home place in Levels. People will start to arrive on Friday to set up campers and tents. Lots of activities and games all day on Saturday and Sunday. Breakfast starts about 8 a.m. Picnic lunches and dinner time are to be announced. Hay rides during the day and clean-up on Monday.
The Clarence and Wilda Sirk reunion will be Sept. 8 at Hampshire Park on River Road.
The late Earl and Nannie Malcolm Saville reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 15, at Clearbrook Park in Clearbrook, Va. The meal is at 1. The children that survive are Boyd and Janet Saville, Dollie Armentrout, Nellie and Bob Costella. They were unable to have the reunion last year so I hope you can attend this year.
Capon Chapel held a baptism Sunday, Aug. 18, at the boat dock in Springfield. It was a beautiful day with 6 dedicating their life to Christ.
Jenna and Summer Hyson celebrated their birthday on Sunday, Aug. 25, at their home. Family and friends sang to them and wished them well. They enjoyed pizza, a water slide, tie-dye shirts and trampoline. Good times.
Sympathies to the Carroll Omps family on his passing. Carroll and his wife own and operated Omps Grocery for many years. Always so friendly, made you happy to stop in. Will be missed.
Sympathies to the Cloe Vance family on her passing Sunday. Viewing is at the Lighthouse Assembly in Woodrow on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Services on Thursday at the church.
Sympathies to the family of Frances See.
Prayer concerns for Kenny Wolford, Angie Asbury, Connie Didawick, Scottie Bohrer, Dallas Fowler, Russell Arnold, Bob Jefferies, Cheryl See, Betty Montgomery and son Dew Montgomery.
Any news? Call or email bundy1@frontier.com.
