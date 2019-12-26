If the dollar amount was greater than ever, so is the need, Will Harvey pointed out as he spoke to the crowd. Harvey said when he began volunteering 4 years ago, 5 to 12 people a week were asking for help feeding their families.
Last year the food pantry served 25 people a week, on average, and benefit organizer Shawn Ashton reported earlier this month that they had served 32 families one Tuesday.
Along with the food pantry, the church has a clothes closet providing needy families with clothing.
It was Ashton who decided to move the benefit to the volunteer fire department’s dining hall, after 5 years at the American Legion, where it moved after the crowd overflowed the Ruritan Community Center in 2013.
The fire hall offered more space for parking, better lighting, better acoustics and a location in Capon Bridge’s commercial area along U.S. 50 that may have been easier for attendees to locate.
Rain Crow provided the music. The benefit has been a Rain Crow event from the beginning, though they have at times shared the stage with others, and band spokesman George Constantz organized the events up until 3 years ago.
A committee that included Shawn Ashton took over in 2017, and Ashton has since taken charge of the event.
This year donations to the fundraiser auction filled tables down the whole side of the hall from the entrance door and around the corner to the double doors next to the stage, with additional items stowed under the tables.
Auction items ranged from bundles of Rubbermaid toilet brushes (4 for $5) up to a Savage 308 hunting rifle than went for $555, with other high-bid items including a package of meats from the Farmers Daughter auctioned off for $200 and a truckload of wood from Smelser’s Tree Service that went for $170.
All the items were donated, along with everything else needed for the benefit, and every cent raised went to the food pantry.
The United Methodist Women provided the basics for a covered-dish dinner – plates, eating utensils and beverages, along with much of the food, supplemented by dishes brought by attendees. Girl Scouts helped attendees carry food to their seats and cleared away empty plates and cups.
The fire company donated the use of the fire hall, the Sherrard Auction House staffed the auction, and other volunteers pitched in to help with whatever was needed — including Brian LaFollette’s bagpipe solo, Kay Dennison’s poetry reading, Patty Austin’s Christmas carols, and Bill and Tina Beckman’s portrayal of Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“Thank the Good Lord for all you guys,” Harvey said, as he ran through a list of people who had donated to and helped stage the benefit, and gave thanks for others who had contributed.
Constantz brought books of pictures of the first 2 benefits with him Friday night – books reporting just $2,000 was raised the first year. The total rose to $5,169 the second year, not counting another $500 in nonperishable food, and remained close to that up until last year, when the event raised $7,600, a record now topped by this year’s $9,056.
