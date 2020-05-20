A couple months ago my friend shared a meme that instructed “Let’s make a quarantine playlist.”
The first song suggested was The Police tune, “Don’t Stand So Close to Me.” Some of the other recommendations included REM’s “It’s the End of the World (as I know it),” MC Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This,” Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”
Someone suggested the Huey Lewis tune, “I Want a New Drug.” while someone else mentioned The Ramones’ song, “I Wanna be Sedated.” Right now, I’m thinking Sheryl Crow had it right when she sang “All I Wanna Do (is have some fun).” “I’ve got a feeling I’m not the only one.”
Last week, I told my husband our COVID-19 song of the week for week 9 was The Clash hit, “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” I kept recalling those lyrics as we debated what to do about our upcoming beach vacation.
As we edged closer to the day that we needed to make our decision, we kept a watchful eye on the news coming from Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Just like The Clash sang, “One day was fine and next was black.” We felt, “If we go there could be trouble, but if we stayed it might be double.”
After a week of weighing what the best course of action would be for us, “the indecision was buggin’ me.” Sadly, following some very careful thought we canceled our beach trip.
First, regardless of the time of day we leave, we have never been able to travel 5 hours without stopping for at least 1 or 2 bathroom breaks. Savage bladders simply do not have the ability to “hold it” for that long.
Thinking of getting stuck in one of the country’s “hotspots,” with someone squirming in the backseat and crying, “I really need to go,” just didn’t sit well with me.
Second, reports from the Eastern Shore indicated that supplies were still very low, and we’d need to bring a week’s worth of food, paper products and cleaning supplies from our home community.
Once there, it was clear, things would be very different than what we’re accustomed to. After reading all the protocols and requirements, we decided the trip might be more trouble than it’s worth.
Of course, we’re all disappointed. The Eastern Shore is more than a vacation for us. It’s a chance to see our family.
My father-in-law grew up there. It’s where we took him for his final resting place. My husband’s uncle and cousins are there. The Atlantic Ocean and Chesapeake Bay are just as much a part of our Savage DNA as the West Virginia hills.
Summer just isn’t summer without a trip to the 757.
We’re hoping maybe later in the summer it’ll be safer to go. In the meantime, we plan to follow the CDC’s recommendations and travel closer to home.
Thus, the primary song of our COVID-19 summer playlist will be one of my all-time favorites, John Denver’s, “Country Roads.”
