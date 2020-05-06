VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The grandson and great-grandson of local residents is graduating from Landstown High and STEM Academy this month.
Talon D. Kesner is the son of James D. and Michelene Kesner of Virginia Beach, the grandson of Mike and Jalene Curran of Burlington and Edna Stone and Steve Johnson of Romney; and great-grandson of Roberta Miller of Shanks.
Talon, who plans to attend West Virginia University in the fall, started on the Landstown Eagles soccer team, and competed in soccer at various levels, including one of his favorites, sand soccer.
ACM scholarship winner
A Levels woman is among a dozen awarded scholarships by the Allegany College of Maryland Foundation to attend the ACM Cumberland Campus.
Alisa McKinney was awarded both the Catherine and Margaret C. Lindenfelser Memorial Scholarship and Ronald Allen Ruthenberg Veterans Memorial Scholarship.
