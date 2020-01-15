I have never been one to really buy into a conspiracy theory every time some new event or philosophy came down the pike, but some things are happening too quickly these days to ignore.
Even though I don’t live in the state of Virginia, I am concerned about the idea of the government being able to go house–to-house to confiscate guns from gun owners, which is in direct violation to one’s Constitutional rights.
According to an article by The American Spectator, Saslaw’s bill, SB 16, provides that “It is unlawful for any person to import, sell, manufacture, purchase, possess or transport an assault firearm” and makes such actions a Class 6 felony. (In Virginia, Class 6 felonies are punishable by imprisonment for between 1 and 5 years.)
SB 16 provides that a wide range of center-fire rifles, pistols and shotguns are included in the definition of to-be illegal firearms, the article states.
Another article declares that Virginia’s pop-up gun sanctuary movement has turned its attention to fighting the governor’s call for a $4.8 million, 18-officer team to enforce his proposed “assault weapons” ban.
With such a blatant move on Virginia’s state government part, should the proposal pass, what’s to keep other states from following?
I can’t help but wonder what the scenario would be should that be the case.
Even as a teenager in the ’60s and early ’70s I can recall seeing bumper stickers on pickup trucks that read, “You can have my gun when you pry it from my cold, dead fingers.”
I don’t think I really caught the seriousness of the statement until just recently, but I have a viable concern as to what will happen should the day come, and I have no doubt that it one day will, when government-appointed military-style individuals begin going house to house to search for and to confiscate weapons.
I have no doubt that there will be those who will live up to this so-stated gunowners creed. I don’t think this would be a mandate that would be adhered to lying down, so to speak.
Gunowners are passionate about their weapons and the biggest majority are every day, law abiding citizens who have never even thought about using their guns for anything illegal.
The weapons they own are for legal types of hunting, target practice and for protecting their own household.
They live by the philosophy that “once guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.”
Confiscating weapons from individual gunowners would only make the individual and his or her families at an even greater risk.
A recent shooting in a Texas church showed the importance of individuals being able to conceal carry. According to the news report, a gunman stood up and began firing and within seconds 5 or 6 men within the congregation were standing with weapons drawn and pointed toward the individual.
It took only a reported 6 seconds to drop the shooter, keeping the loss to a minimal with only 2 dead and 1 wounded, including the shooter.
God only knows what would have been the result had no one present been allowed to own and carry a weapon.
So before anyone writes in and wants to know what this has to do with being a religious column, it’s obvious that if guns are ultimately confiscated, even our churches would be at a greater risk.
And once any type of gun confiscation begins, it won’t stop until the government will take all the weapons.
As a red-blooded American Christian, even I would be in opposition to such a move by our own government.
And I would make my voice heard at the voting box.
