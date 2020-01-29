Lana Koontz

Here it’s the end of January already, and Groundhog Day is coming up and we all are patiently waiting for his famous forecast. Whether we like it or not, we still have February to get through, and we have had some big snowstorms in the past. Then, in March, anything can be thrown at us. So we will have to deal with what we get.

Laura Twigg of Oldtown, Janet Grimm of Paw Paw and Wanda Koontz had dinner at Applebee’s in LaVale last Thursday evening.

Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee met with Kelly Salleron and three sons Landan, Cameron and Caleb for breakfast at Bob Evans in Hagerstown last Monday.

The group that went to Hampshire High School Saturday night to watch the Harlem Rockets play basketball were Julia Worting and daughters Skylar, Shiloh, Alli and Anna, Shelly Everett and daughter Zaylee and Aunesti, Amanda and Rylee Koontz.

February activities at Springfield/Green Spring School are:

Feb. 6 - Dental Program for PK-2nd grade at 7:45

Feb. 7 - Snow date for PK + K Registration

Feb. 13 - Young Writers Reception - RES

Feb. 17 - 2 and 1/2 hour early dismissal - faculty senate

Feb. 26 - Robotics team to CBMS 

