The pictures prompted me to have a looky-loo and see if there were any videos on Facebook of the performance, and, sure enough, I found some.
They sounded fabulous. They looked great, they sounded great and they seemed to really draw a reaction from those watching and listening to them. And, again, there it was. That twinge of jealousy.
I am not good at the getting-up-in-front-of-people thing. You’d think, with all of the drama that makes up the core of my being, that I would welcome any kind of public display. Nope. The concept of singing in front of so many folks at the Capitol would terrify me.
My track record with performances is not a good one. For example, in second grade I had a real low point.
Imagine little, elementary school Emma standing in front of a classroom full of other elementary school kids and their parents for a poetry recital. Looking back, I’d put money on the fact that the place was packed, I’m talking standing room only, with people dying to hear a second grade class’ poetry recital.
In reality, there were probably about 20 people there, tops. Hardly a performance at the State Capitol.
When it was my turn, I got up there in front of everyone to recite my chosen poem: a literary masterpiece by Shel Silverstein.
And I couldn’t stop laughing.
No, I mean it. Like, I don’t know if it was stage fright manifesting itself in the giggles or what, but I was laughing so hard that I was crying. I could hardly get the poem out. And it wasn’t a haiku poem either, you know, one of those 3 line suckers. No, it was a full poem with stanzas and everything.
I don’t remember the audience’s reaction. That’s probably best.
I’m sure I was invited to never recite anything to anybody ever again.
My mom would remember that event better than I would, though, and she’d probably sympathize with me, because she’s the one that I inherited the giggle-gene from.
The worst part is, nothing has really changed. Many years after my second grade poetry recital, I still get the giggles for no apparent reason, and if I think that there’s more than 1 pair of eyes on me, they just bubble up and there’s no stopping them.
From the pictures I saw from their performance, as well as the videos I found on Facebook, it doesn’t look like any of the kids singing at the Capitol last week erupted into an unstoppable fit of giggles. They performed beautifully, and they looked sharp in their polos.
I’m sure there were some nerves. I’m sure that they were buzzing with excitement.
But their performance was poised and well done, and it didn’t look like tears were streaming down anybody’s faces. There was no sign or sound of incessant giggles.
Maybe those kids could teach me something?
