In the mid-1600s the Black Plague had jumped the English Channel from Europe over to England. Among the early villages affected was Eyam. The plague swept through the town, having been brought there by flea-infested cloth purchased in London by the village tailor.
As the death toll mounted, the remaining surviving villagers, who had not yet developed any symptoms, risked near certain death and self quarantined. They set boundary stones a mile from the village to warn others not to enter. This was to prevent the spread of the plague to other, unaffected areas of the country.
Residents from the surrounding area would leave food at the boundary stones, and the villagers paid for the food by leaving money in holes drilled on those boundary stones filled with vinegar as a way of sterilizing the coins. Many historians believe this act significantly blunted the impact of the plague.
So, let’s imagine superimposing present day thoughts and opinions to the same village, in the same time period, in the words of a couple villagers named Basil and Gareth.
Gareth: “I think this self quarantining is stupid. It isn’t going to help. The only logical reason that townspeople are dying is because the village is under some curse. And, if staying in the town puts us at risk, those of us who are still alive should leave before we get sick and die as well. (Pauses and smacks a flea feeding on his arm). Damn fleas, good thing they’re not going to kill us like staying in this town will.”
(Man’s voice in background “Bring out your dead, bring out your dead.”)
Basil: “Well nobody seems to know what’s causing all these deaths. It’s like something invisible is causing it. And it seems like the number of people dying each day seems to be rapidly increasing. It’s like an exponential increase.”
Gareth: “What does that mean?”
Basil: “It means it’s rising really fast. But it seems remarkable that people who are physically closer to other people who die seem to die shortly afterward. And it seems that good and virtuous people seem to be dropping like fleas just as often as the mean, rotten people. Seems like a weird kind of curse.”
(Man’s voice in the background, “Pet rats for sale.”)
Gareth: “Well, I can’t explain it either, but I have crops in my barns that I have to take to market in the next town and staying around here and not selling them isn’t going to help my situation. And I’m not sure leaving is going to do any harm. After all, I’m not sick, so how can my leaving make anyone else end up dying. By the way it’s odd but everything, including my breath, smells sweet for some reason. No matter, I’m getting out while the getting’s good before the curse falls on me.”(Coughs)
Basil: “Well no one seems to be really sure what’s going to happen. A couple of weeks ago, his majesty Ethelred the Unready said there were only a few victims and soon it would magically go away and he alone can figure out how to solve the problem.”
Gareth: “Well, I know that guy’s pretty smart. Anyway, I really don’t care about anyone else in this flea-bitten town. I’m looking out for Number One and I’m outta here. Before I leave, I’m going to attend the ‘Liberate Eyam’ rally.”
(Neighborhood children hold hands and sing, “Ring around the rosie” in the background)
Basil: “Well, I’m staying here because the priest, who’s pretty smart, says we should stay away from outsiders because we might unintentionally put them in danger.”
Gareth (coughing, sweating): “Well, so long, rube. When I get over this minor grippe, get my crops sold and move into the neighboring village, I’ll be in seventh heaven, and you’ll likely be dead.”
Basil: “Yeah, well, OK, you do what’s best for yourself, as you usually do.”
Epilogue: Sadly, Basil dies along with the rest of the townspeople. Gareth leaves the village, develops worsening symptoms of plague and also dies the day after selling his crops. Before passing on to seventh heaven (or parts south), Gareth manages to infect his new hometown.
Before long, accelerated by his fellow “Liberate Eyam” emigrants, the plague spreads like wildfire across the entire country and few people in England survive. Sir Isaac Newton is not born because his ancestors die in the plague. A couple centuries pass before what would have been his discoveries in physics, optics and mathematics are made by someone else.
The English colonies, unsupported by weakened and eventually conquered England, are overrun by the other foreign powers. The French partition the former English colony of Virginia, and “Ouest Virginie” is created. Centuries later, many of the inhabitants of Le Romnee enjoy the cuisine at Le Pont Deux.
The above account is, of course, a fictional, but possible “what-if” history. As of this writing, here is the real status of our modern day plague.
There is only one potential treatment that preliminary evidence indicates has any efficacy. We have no proven vaccine and won’t for months, maybe even a year from now. People can be infected and transmit the disease without having symptoms.
Antibody testing will help, but it will not determine if people with antibodies are immune, and there is not enough Coronavirus testing available to even know how extensive the prevalence of infection is.
Stay safe, stay home. Do it for yourself and for your fellow citizens. It’s our only effective defense right now. Unlike the Eyam villagers, you are not risking certain death by doing so.
The author writes from Hampshire County.
Note: Ethelred the Unready was actually an English king, but he ruled in the late 10th and early 11th centuries, well before the Black Plague. Albeit an intentional error, the monarch’s moniker was too appropriate and timely to allow a five century anachronism to get in the way.
