Class of 32

The Class of 2032 is gathering for its 2nd group photo. Five years ago Heather Shaffer orchestrated a group shot of all the infants born in 2014. Now she’s planning a picture as these 5-year-olds enter kindergarten next week. The picture will be taken at 5:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 18) at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. Bring your soon-to-be kindergartner for the shot whether or not they were in the original picture. 

