100 Years Ago — October 22, 1919
Sam P. Combs, who has been assistant cashier in the First National Bank for some time, has purchased an interest in the store of W. J. Milleson & Son and will enter a partnership with Mr. Milleson Nov. 1. Mr. Milleson’s son, Paul, will drop out of the firm and will move to Tulsa, Okla., where he will go into business.
Sunday morning was the coldest of the season so far. The mercury fell to 32 degrees and there would have been a heavy frost had not the fog prevented. On this account it was light and but little damage was done.
Mr. and Mrs. E. F. Staub attended the marriage of Mr. Staub’s sister, Miss Janney Maurie Staub, to William H. Hammersla at the home of the bride’s father, John F. Staub, in Martinsburg, last Wednesday evening.
50 Years Ago — October 22, 1969
Fort Ashby High School recently received an Oldsmobile Cutlass from Pancake Chevrolet Inc. Mr. Campbell Pancake presented Mr. Quentin Sayers, of Fort Ashby High School, the keys to the 1970 Driver’s Education Car.
Hampshire High School’s sixth annual Homecoming will be celebrated this coming weekend, Oct. 24 and 25, highlighted by the traditional football game with Farmington High School, the crowning of the Homecoming Queen and the Homecoming Dance.
Gov. Arch A. Moore Jr. said a recent survey lists West Virginia in the top ten in the nation in effective preparation and distribution of travel literature. The second annual Travel-Lit USA survey, conducted by James Hall and Associates, analysis firm of Essexville, Mich., placed West Virginia in the number seven spot.
40 Years Ago — October 24, 1979
The Modern Miss USA and Modern Mr. USA Pageant, announces that the search is on for the most outstanding Young Lady and Young Man in the USA. The West Virginia State Pageant will be held at one of the major hotels in Charleston, West Virginia, Dec. 15 and 16, 1979.
Jesse R. Weigle, formerly of Hedgesville, was honored as one of the top vocational rehabilitation clients of the year today (Monday, Oct. 15) by Gov. John D. Rockefeller IV in ceremonies at the West Virginia Rehabilitation Center at nearby Institute.
19th Century humorist and author, Samuel Clemens, comes to life in Theatre West Virginia’s production of “Alias: Mark Twain” to be presented at Hampshire High School on Friday, Oct. 26, at 10:00.
30 Years Ago — October 25, 1989
Senior Shawna Santymire was crowned Hampshire High School’s 26th Homecoming Queen during annual Homecoming festivities Friday night. The coronation ceremony, held during halftime ceremonies at the Trojan/Keyser game, highlighted the traditional Spirit Week celebration.
In November of 1988, the Boy Scouts of America nationally collected over 60 million items of food for the needy. The citizens of Romney contributed over 300 items, through local Troop 32. This year’s effort will aim to be even more successful.
Members of the Hampshire High School band have entered their fall marching season dressed for the occasion. Through donations recognized during the band’s fundraising drive last spring, Hampshire High band director Tim Meadows and the Band Boosters have purchased new uniforms and raincoats for the student musicians, featured twirler, and field commander.
20 Years Ago — October 20, 1999
School officials say they are always concerned about school bus safety and this week is a good opportunity to talk about it. This week is school safety week and bus drivers and instructors are visiting various schools around the county to remind children of the importance of obeying the rules.
Sightseers and tourists pass through Hampshire County on a regular basis, but not usually on a bicycle built for two. That was the case, however, for 29-year-old Dominique Mallion of London, England. The couple pedaled their tandem bike through Romney Friday as they made their way slowly toward the west coast.
The 1999 4-H Achievement Program honored 4-H volunteers and supporters for their service to the Hampshire County 4-H program.
10 Years Ago — October 21, 2009
School board officials will make another trek to Charleston soon in an attempt to obtain funding for a new addition to Augusta Elementary School. Superintendent Robin Lewis Monday night recommended the board approve the Needs Project for the elementary school. Lewis said she and board president Bernie Hott will travel to Charleston to meet with the School Board Authority (SBA) to discuss the need for the project.
Community representatives for the east end of Hampshire County say they are looking for more police presence in the area. A group of individuals will meet with Sheriff Nathan Sions Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club in Yellow Springs to discuss possible solutions to the issue.
Revenues were up a little and expenses were down a little, which translated into a more positive financial situation for Romney city government. In reviewing the latest financial report — reflecting the month-ending operating budget numbers for September — the city’s general fund had a healthy balance of $63,641. o
