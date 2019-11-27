After enjoying your Thanksgiving turkey with family and friends, begin planning future meals from this year’s leftover turkey. Turkey can be easily combined with other ingredients to create scrumptious dishes that are healthy and easy to prepare.
When planning your dishes, consider the following.
• Debone turkey and refrigerate all leftovers in shallow containers within 2 hours of cooking.
• Use leftover turkey within 3 to 4 days, stuffing and gravy within 1 to 2 days, or freeze these foods.
• When reheating turkey, reheat thoroughly to a temperature of 165 until hot and steaming throughout.
• Turkey can also be substituted in your favorite recipes that call for chicken. Try some different ideas, such as casseroles, white chili, enchiladas and burritos.
• Turkey can also be frozen in containers or bags. For best quality it’s best to use within 6 months.
Chilled Turkey Rice Salad
- 2 cups cooked turkey, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 cup cooked rice
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 1/2 tsp. curry powder
- 4 tsp. lemon juice
- Salt to taste
- 1/4 cup chopped green pepper
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- Lettuce
Combine rice, onion, curry, lemon juice and salt. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Add rest of ingredients, except lettuce, to chilled rice mixture. Serve on lettuce leaves.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
White Turkey Chili
- 1 Tbsp. oil
- 1/4 cup onion, chopped
- 1 cup celery, chopped
- 4 cups cooked turkey, chopped
- 2 cans (15.5 oz.) great northern beans, drained
- 2 cans (11 oz.) corn, undrained
- 1 can (4 oz.) chopped green chilies
- 4 cups turkey or chicken broth
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and celery, cook and stir 2-3 minutes. Place all ingredients in a large saucepan (at least 4 quarts). Stir well. Cover and cook about 15 minutes over medium heat stirring occasionally until thoroughly heated.
Sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top, if desired.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Turkey and Wild Rice Bake
- 1 (6-oz.) package wild and white rice mix
- 2-1/3 c. water
- 1 (4-oz.) can mushrooms, drained
- 1 (14-oz.) can artichoke hearts, drained and quartered
- 1 (2-oz.) jar pimientos, drained and chopped
- 2 c. cooked turkey, cubed
- 1 c. Swiss cheese, shredded
Preheat the oven to 350. In a 2-quart casserole, combine rice with seasoning packet and water. Stir in mushrooms, artichoke hearts, pimientos and turkey. Cover with foil.
Bake for one hour and 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Remove from oven and top with cheese. Bake uncovered for five to 10 minutes until the cheese is melted and golden brown.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Easy Turkey or Chicken Pot Pie
- 1 cup cut-up cooked turkey or chicken
- 1 (16-oz.) bag frozen vegetables (thawed)
- 1 (10-3/4-oz) can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1 cup biscuit mix (such as Bisquick)
- 1/2 cup low-fat milk
- 1 egg
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Stir turkey or chicken, vegetables and soup in an ungreased 2-quart casserole dish. Stir the remaining ingredients until blended. Pour over the turkey or chicken mixture. Bake uncovered about 30 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Turkey and Black Bean Wraps
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 cups chopped, leftover turkey
- 2 green bell peppers, cut into ½-inch diced (about 2 cups)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 tsp. dried oregano
- 2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 10-oz. can tomatoes with green chilies
- 1 15 oz. can black beans, rinsed
- 3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 Tbsp. chili powder
- 12 flour tortillas
In a large saucepan, heat 2 Tbsp. olive oil over medium heat. Add bell peppers, garlic, oregano and cumin; cook, stirring, until pepper softens, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, beans and vinegar; cook, stirring occasionally until thickened, about 25 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a skillet; add turkey and sprinkle with chili powder. Heat and stir for about 5 minutes. Cover and set aside. With back of spoon, coarsely mash some of the beans. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if desired.
Heat tortillas in a dry skillet or microwave. Spoon bean filing onto tortillas and layer with seasoned turkey. Wrap and serve.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Turkey Bone Broth
After the holiday feast, save the turkey bones for making broth or soup. Leg bones, thigh bones, wing bones and the main breast and back bones are excellent for making a broth base for soup.
If you do not have time or the inclination following the hassle of the holidays, freeze the bones in a zip-closure bag for soup later.
- Turkey carcass and all bones from leftover turkey
- 2 coarsely chopped carrots
- 1 celery rib with leaves, chopped
- 1 onion chopped
- 1 clove of minced garlic
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley with stems
- 1 tsp. peppercorns
- 1 bay leaf
- Water or canned chicken broth (if you are short on bones)
Break up turkey bones and place in a large pot. Add remaining ingredients and cover with 2 quarts water or canned chicken or combination of the 2. Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer and cook, skimming for 2 hours. Strain and boil down to one quart.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Turkey-Potato Salad
- 3/4 cup cooked turkey, diced
- 1/4 cup celery, chopped
- 1 cup potato, cooked, peeled, diced
- 1 Tbsp. onion, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. green pepper, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. salad dressing, mayonnaise-type
- 1/4 tsp. prepared mustard
- 1/8 tsp. salt
Mix turkey, celery, potato, onion, and green pepper. Mix salad dressing, mustard and salt. Stir lightly into turkey mixture. Chill.
Recipe Source: University of Maine Extension Service
Turkey Stew
- 2 tsp. vegetable-oil
- 1⁄2 cup onion (chopped)
- 1 garlic clove (finely chopped, or 1/2 tsp. garlic powder)
- 4 carrots (chopped)
- 2 celery stalk (chopped)
- 2 potatoes (chopped)
- 1 can tomatoes, diced (15 oz.)
- 2 cups water
- 2 cups turkey (chopped, cooked)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Italian seasoning or oregano, basil or thyme to taste
Heat oil in medium saucepan. Add onion, garlic, carrots and celery and stir for 2 minutes. Add potatoes, tomatoes, and water to pan. Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Add turkey and cook another 5 minutes or until heated. Season to taste before serving. Refrigerate leftovers.
Recipe Source; Cornell Extension Service
