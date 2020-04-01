THIS WEEK:
April 1-7
Only government meetings are relatively certain to occur as scheduled as the county tries to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
For any other meeting or event scheduled, we suggest you call ahead.
Follow closings and cancellations on the “Coronavirus Hits Home” section of www.hampshirereview.com.
April 1
CHPSD Board of Directors 6 p.m., CHPSD Office, 18540 Northwestern Pike, Augusta
Potomac Valley Conservation District board 7 p.m., USDA Service Center, Moorefield. Meeting agenda available 3 days before at the District office, 500 E. Main St., Romney.
Community substance abuse coalition 1-3 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Building, 165 E. Main St., Romney.
HC Infrastructure Committee 10 a.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta.
April 2
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Ruritan Community Center.
Mill Creek Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Mill Creek Ruritan Clubhouse, U.S. 220, Purgitsville
HC Board of Education 10 a.m., Central Office, School St., Romney. Special employee hering rescheduled from March 25.
April 3
Kinship Care program 1-2:30 p.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. To register call WVU Extension, 304-822-5013. For grandparents and relatives raising children.
April 4
Hampshire Recycling Cooperative 11 a.m., CB Library. Public welcome. For more info, call 304-496-1033
HC Arts Council potluck 5:30 p.m., The Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., Romney.
4th annual poetry contest April 4 entry deadline, Fort Ashby Public Library. Age groups grades K-5, 6-8, 9-12 and adult. For more info, call the library at 304-298-4993. Sponsored by the library and Ice Mountain Writers.
April 5
April 6
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m., Central Office, School St., Romney.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 91 7 p.m., upstairs, Post 91 Home. Romney
Augusta Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., HC Fairgrounds dining hall, Augusta
Springfield Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Springfield Ruritan, 140 Green Spring Valley Road.
HC Arts Council Photography Group 10-11:30 a.m., 2nd floor, HC Public Library. Focus Theme: old. For more info, call Sandra Patterson, 304-496-7345. All shutterbugs welcome.
April 7
HC Farm Bureau 7 p.m., USDA Service Center, Heritage Hill Complex, 2nd Floor, U.S. 50 Romney
HC Arts Council planning session 4:30 p.m., Bank of Romney Community Center, Romney. Open to all. For more info, call Charles Snead at 302-298-3039.
Pleasant Dale CEOS Club 1 p.m., Augusta Church of Christ. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Hampshire County Autism Caregiver Group 6-8 p.m., CB Public Library. Free. Refreshments. RSVP to Mindy Dawson, 540-931-8662.
Looking ahead
April 8-14
VFW Post 1101 Auxiliary 5 p.m. Wed., April 8, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
HC Co-op and Heritage Market Place 5:30 p.m. Thurs., April 9, at the Co-op, 56 S. Marcham St., Romney
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m. Thurs., April 9, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Pin Oak CEOS Club 1 p.m. Thurs., April 9. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Slanesville Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Thurs., April 9, Ruritan clubhouse.
2nd Friday
Fiber Club 4-6 p.m. Fri., April 10, The Co-op, 56 S. Marcham St., Romney. Free. For knitters, weavers, felters, quilters and anyone who creates using some kind of fiber.
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting Fri., April 10, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Music Jam 5 p.m. Sat., April 11, Mill Creek Ruritan. Free; play or listen. Food and drink for sale. .
Romney Town Council 7 p.m. Mon., April 13, Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
Ebenezer CEOS Club 11 a.m. Mon., April 13, For more info., call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
County Commission 9 a.m. Tues., April 14, courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Capon Valley Ruritan Club board 7 p.m. Tues., April 14, Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
CB Town Council 7 p.m. Tues., April 14, Town Hall.
Central CEOS Club 11:30 a.m. Tues., April 14. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Romney Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Tues., April 14, Co-op, 56 S. Marcham St.
Dementia caregivers workshop 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tues., April 14, Hampshire Memorial Hospital Medical Office Building. Free. “A Walk in the World of Dementia” program focuses on family-nonprofessional caregivers. Register by calling 304-822-4947.
AND BEYOND …
School immunization clinics, CBMS, RMS and HHS. Consent forms at each school or at www.hampshirecountyhealthdepartment.com
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 6 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Christ Community Church, Augusta. 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington Union Church. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Game Day 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. Sponsored by the Presbyterian Women and Men's Group. Use their cards and board games or bring your own. Call 304-822-0742 for a ride Coffee and snacks provided.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Anger management group 4 p.m. Monday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Sober café 9-11 p.m. 1st and 3rd Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
