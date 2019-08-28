“Been there, done that, got the T-shirt” – here is the story of the brief lifespan of an over-priced souvenir T-shirt.
You go to a special place or event. You shell out $20 dollars or more for a T-shirt so you can prove to all your skeptical acquaintances that you were indeed present at the concert, national park or beach.
Then you wear it proudly for the next few months. Later you rediscover it and it becomes a favorite sleep shirt for another few months until it finally sells for a dollar at the yard sale or ends up at Helping Hands.
While this all may sound cynical, it is still our reality and is an example of my subject today, which is apathy.
Someone said, “I would explain ‘apathy’ to you but you look too bored to hear about it.” To which the person replied: “I have 6 words for you: ‘Don’t care ... don’t care ... don’t care.’”
Having little or no interest or concern is the gist of what it means to be apathetic and this is the terminology that many use to describe the current situation in our society. We seem to have lost the wonder and excitement we used to have. We have lost the sense of accomplishment that helped us have a job well done.
We have also lost the sense of outrage that used to cause us to take action against evil. We have become desensitized through over-exposure.
Why is this true? Many believe that it is because we have become overwhelmingly inundated with ... everything. Because we can access video footage from every major event on the planet in just a few moments, we have lost the sense of awesomeness in a sunset, in a vocal performance, or even in a fireworks display.
Because we can see or hear these presentations side by side, we have become know-it-all arrogant critics and instead of appreciating the talents of others, we compare and ridicule those involved. Advertisers and sponsors of events and theme parks, etc. attempt to outdo whatever was done before by anyone else to the point of the ridiculous.
On a human level, we have lost interest in the concerns of our family members and friends too. This leads to becoming so self-absorbed that we lose interest in life itself.
So, what do we do about this? My advice is to step away from the computer screen for a while, go outside for a walk, take time to appreciate God’s gift of a sunset that is bigger than 6 inches across, and yes, stop and smell real roses ... without comparing them to other roses.
Ask God to give you back your sense of wonder. He will show you His awesomeness and you will be better for it. Then, walk down to Helping Hands and redeem your T-shirt.
