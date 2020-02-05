How much do you know about this place we call home? Here’s our 4th annual test of your knowledge of Hampshire County trivia — 30 multiple-choice and true-or-false questions. The answers are found on page 5C. Score yourself and brag to your friends.
1. According to an old story, Lord Fairfax once said that the county should be named “Hampshire” after the area of England famous for its:
2. Romney native Lee Hawse Patterson is best remembered as:
A) a 19th-Century singer and actress
B) the mother of author James Patterson
C) first lady of West Virginia
D) The 1st female graduate of the WVU School of Medicine
3. Romney played Capon Bridge 1 time in high school football, in 1939. What was the final score?
B) The game ended in a 6-6 tie
D) The game was stopped by a lightning storm in the 3rd quarter with Capon Bridge ahead 8-6.
4. What was the punishment for horse thieves in Hampshire County in the late 1700s?
A) Public tar and feathering
B) Banishment into Indian territory beyond the Allegheny Front
D) Execution without any spiritual advice beforehand
5. What was the cause of the first recorded divorce in Hampshire County?
A) A man kidnaped by Indians returned home to find that his wife remarried after thinking him dead.
B) A husband realized he wanted to become a clergyman.
C) A wife could no longer stay married to her husband, who had over 15 children with his mistresses.
D) A wife discovered her husband having “unnatural relations” with a hired man.
6. How many points did Stephen Daniels of WVSD score in a basketball game against the Virginia School for the Deaf in 1998, setting an area record?
7. In early records, “Cacapon” has been spelled in which of the following ways?
8. Legend says this animal had lived to be over 45 years old on James McCool’s farm in Bloomery when it died in the 1890s?
9. The longest-serving principal in Hampshire High’s 56-year history is:
10. In what year did the West Virginia School for the Deaf football team finish with an undefeated record of 10-0?
11. The Romney Literary Society, founded in 1819, decreed in its constitution that members who __________ during a meeting would be fined $1 for each offense.
A) Interrupted another member
12. The percentage of Hampshire County residences that hadn’t paid the 2018 ambulance bill by the end of 2019 was:
13. The biggest employer in Hampshire County is the county school system. Who’s second?
C) West Virginia Dept. of Corrections
D) West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind
14. Hampshire High had 2 principals during its 1st 20 years. How many has it had in the last 20?
15. Of Hampshire County’s 883 farms, what percentage hires outside help?
16. The 2019 mast report — that hunters use to prepare for buck and bear season — for this region showed the biggest decline was in
17. On Labor Day weekend animal rescue groups descended on an Augusta farm that was overrun with 80
18. The only football team Hampshire has played every season since its first in 1964 is:
19. In April, Dean Young became only the 5th president of The Bank of Romney in how many years?
20. Hampshire County leads the state in sales of
21. In November, Hampshire’s Trojans earned their fist trip to the state volleyball tournament since
22. What is the endangered flower that can be found on the banks of the Cacapon River?
B) Ouachita Mountain Goldenrod
23. _____ The Hampshire Review was the first newspaper published in West Virginia.
24. _____ The average life expectancy in Hampshire County is within a year of the national average.
25. _____ Helen Keller visited the West Virginia School for the Deaf. .
26. _____ The WVSD football team beat Romney High the first time the teams played in 1934.
27. _____ A gathering at Capon Springs in May brought together the largest-ever collection of 19th-Century parasols.
28. _____ Between 2006 and 2011, opioid manufacturers flooded Hampshire County with 32 pills per person per year – more than 5 million in total.
29. _____ In their only 2 meetings on the football field, WVSB never allowed Capon Bridge a single point.
30. _____ Hampshire County has an estimated 4,000 cancer survivors. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.