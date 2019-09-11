Editor’s note: Log on to our website at www.hampshirereview.com for the Calendar under the Living tab. All events are listed there for you 24/7.
THIS WEEK:
Sept. 11-17
Sept. 11
VFW Post 1101 Auxiliary 5 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Center.
HHS PTO 6 p.m., HHS library.
Sept. 12
Midweek Melodies concert 6 p.m., River House Capon Bridge. The Shifters play. $8.
HC Co-op and Heritage Market Place 5:30 p.m., at the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Levels CEOS Club 12:30 p.m. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Pin Oak CEOS Club 1 p.m. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Slanesville Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Ruritan clubhouse.
Sept. 13
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Fiber Club 4-6 p.m., The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. For knitters, weavers, felters, quilters and anyone who creates using some kind of fiber.
Open mic night 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Adam Keeling hosts music, poetry, comedy and other performance art
Sept. 14
Music jam 5-7 p.m., Mill Creek Ruritan, U.S. 220, Purgitsville. Free. Food available to purchase.
Old-time slow jam/fast jam 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Bring your instrument, your voice, or just yourself. All proficiency levels welcome. Slow-jam for all at 6, faster old-time jam follows around 7:30.
Buckwheat pancake supper 3-6 p.m., Springfield Ruritan.
Hampshire Highlands Arts and Music Festival 10 a.m.-8 p.m., S. High St., Romney. Music performances, art demonstrations and sales, hands-on art activities, puppet shows, bubbles, food, wine bar. Jazz concert 6-9 p.m. at the Co-op.
Hampshire Recycling Cooperative 11 a.m., festival booth, S. High St., Romney. Public welcome. For more info, call 304-496-1033
Sept. 15
Poetry afternoon 2-4 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. All ages welcome. Read, recite or listen.
Sept. 16
HC Republic Executive Committee 6 p.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. . All Republicans welcome.
American Legion Post 91 7:30 p.m., Post Home. SAL regular meeting held Sunday before at 5 p.m. Questions contact Jim Childress, 304-822-8339.
GFWC Romney, Romney Presbyterian, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
North River Ruritan Club 7 p.m., 56 Mutt Run, Delray
Makerspace 5 p.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Make slides from paper towel rolls.
Sept. 17
Lego night 5:30 p.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Building upside down.
Attorney General mobile office 1 p.m., Capon Valley View Senior Center, High View
Capon Valley Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
HC Committee on Aging Board of Directors 10 a.m., COA Administration office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, Romney
Looking ahead
Sept. 18-24
HC Development Authority 10 a.m. Wed., Sept. 18, Taggart Hall.
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m. Wed., Sept. 18, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Rio CEOS Club 7 p.m. Wed., Sept. 18. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Romney Board of Parks and Recreation 4 p.m. Wed., Sept. 18, Town Hall council chambers, 340 E. Main.
VFW Post 1101 6:30 p.m. Wed., Sept. 18, The Bank of Romney Community Building, Romney.
Medicare changes presentation 11:30 a.m. Wed., Sept. 18, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Doris Ringler explains. Heritage Hearing also onsite. Bring a brown-bag lunch. Dessert and drinks are provided.
Romney Historic Landmarks Commission 9 a.m. Thurs., Sept. 19, Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
Film club 6-9 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 19, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Title to be determined.
Romney Historic Landmarks Commission 9 a.m. Thurs., Sept. 19, Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
American Legion Post 137 6:30 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 19, Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road
Central-Dunmore CEOS Club 1 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 19, Augusta. For more info, call the WVU Extension Office at 304-822-5013.
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 19, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Ice Mountain Writers 5-7 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 19, HC Public Library, Romney. The group does writing prompts, shares what they have written and meets with other writers who share interest in their genres. All ages and experience levels interested in exploring their creative side are invited. For more info, call 304-676-3433 or email write@HampshireArts.org.
Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 19, Hardy County RRT building, Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association 7 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 19. The Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E Main St., Romney. Open to all.
Romney on the Menu history talk 5:30 p.m. Fri., Sept. 20, The Bank of Romney Community Building. Brenda Hiett shares history of Capon Chapel, sponsored by the Romney Historic Landmark Commission. Free, open to the public. Bring a snack and drink.
HC Board of Education work session 7:30 a.m. Fri., Sept. 20, Central Office, School St., Romney
Trivia night 7-9 p.m. Fri., Sept. 20, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Taylor Berryhill hosts a game of art and entertainment trivia for teams of 2 to 5. Come as a group or join a table.
Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sat., Sept. 21, Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome.
Levels Volunteer Fire Company annual supper and auction Sat., Sept. 21, Levels Fire Hall. More information to come.
Chocolate House 6-8 p.m. Sat., Sept. 21, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. An open mic for young performers.
Herb Club 1-2:30 p.m., Sun., Sept. 22, River House, Capon Bridge. Organizational meeting with local herbalist Leenie Hobbie.
Potomac Riverkeepers -5 p.m. Sun., Sept. 22, River House, Capon Bridge.
Honeybee Community Choir rehearsals 2 p.m. Sun., Sept. 22, St. Stephen’s Episcopal, 316 E. Main St., Romney. One-hour rehearsals begin through Oct. 13 for October show “Pirates, Cowboys and Gypsies.”
Flu shot clinic 8-10 a.m. Mon., Sept. 23, The Bank of Romney Community Center. Uninsured adults $26, uninsured children $19.85. Bring your insurance card and photo ID. Also: Pneumonia, Tdap, Td, Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B vaccinations.
HC Cancer Coalition 11 a.m. Mon., Sept. 23, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Jersey Mt. Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., Sept. 23, Clubhouse, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches
County Commission 9 a.m. Tues., Sept. 24, courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
AND BEYOND …
Crafter/vender tables available for Fall Fest at the Grassy Lick-Kirby Community Center , Sat., Oct. 12. Call Melinda Racey at 304-496-9116.
Recycling newspapers, magazines and catalogs, cardboard, clean steal, aluminum 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Puppet show rehearsals 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. Open to tweens and older to create children’s shows.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Al-Anon 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney; and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Depression-bipolar support group 6 p.m. 1st and 3rd Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Yoga 10-11 a.m. Wednesday and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Honey Bee Music, 390 E. Main St., Romney Led by Swami Ramachandrananda. Freewill offering. Saturday class requires RSVP by calling 858-547-8620.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
