We have not written in a while, so some may be late news.
Larry Mason had some surgery done, but is better now.
Amy Charlton's surprise birthday party on Nov. 22 was a huge success. A large crowd attended and there was great food and fellowship.
The pancake supper on Nov. 24 at the Bean Settlement Church Fellowship Hall was well attended and everyone enjoyed the food.
The candlelight service at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren will be Dec. 24, at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
The Bethel Baptist Church will be having their Christmas play and candlelight service on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty enjoyed having their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in this past Saturday afternoon for their annual Christmas get together. All enjoyed the afternoon.
It sure was icy here in Rio on Friday, Dec. 13 and schools were closed everywhere. I am sure glad it didn't last long.
Deepest sympathy to all the families that lost loved ones in the past several weeks. We think of the Arno Hott family. Another WWII Veteran that served our country among many others for the community. He will be missed.
Kirby Unit #134 American Legion Auxiliary grieves the loss of a member, Betty Loy. She had been a member for 35 years. Her late mother-in-law, Glenna Loy, was a charter lady and helped start our unit in 1949. Sure miss both these ladies. Deepest sympathy to all.
School will soon be out for the Christmas holidays. We wish all the staff and the children a blessed holiday.
Wishing everyone else a blessed holiday and thank-you to the Hampshire Review for allowing us to share news in your paper. If others want to share news, please let us know. Until next time, God bless. Enjoy the Holidays. "Jesus is the reason for the season."
