We’re all dealing with heaving and unplanned plants popping up, but shielding plants from the wind has turned out to be the most important part of getting the garden ready this winter.
And if you haven’t mulched, please do it now. Who knows whether we’ll be seeing one of those warm spells again, but it’s best to be prepared if we do.
The power company cleared all the ground under the power lines and it’s all hacked up and ugly now, so it will be interesting to see what undergrowth appears this spring. I am looking forward to planting milkweed seeds in there and hopefully attracting Monarch butterflies.
I was thinking about seeding some catnip in there also, but there are a lot of predators up here and I don’t want our cats to roam that far from the house.
It’s unrealistic to think they’ll stay close, especially when summer arrives, but there’s no use luring them away.
We have a lot of moonflower seeds, so maybe we’ll plant some there. Some generic honeysuckle would be good if we can find a few in the wild. If you have some we could dig up, please let me know.
And this year, although I said we wouldn’t be adding any plants, we are adding some low-maintenance perennials the deer don’t like. After last summer, we have a good idea what won’t be eaten. And, as always, it’s a short list.
One of the perennials we’re adding is lavender. We have 2 now, but several more would make the slope more attractive and they are never bothered by the deer. There are 2 types of lavender, English and French, but we tend toward growing the English varieties here.
It’s not that we can’t grow the French lavender (Lavandula dentata), but you couldn’t count on them to reliably perform as a perennial. The French varieties won’t tolerate cold winter temperatures, but they have advantages in other areas.
They are much larger plants that can grow 3 feet tall and wide, have a light scent (reminiscent of Rosemary) and a longer bloom time. Many begin flowering in spring and continue right through summer.
They are large plants and growing it in a pot and wintering it indoors would be the only way to reliably keep it. With the cold weather we’re having, they would be better grown as an annual with no expectations for next year.
English lavenders (Lavandula angustifolia) are easy to maintain, have a wonderful scent and grow up to 2 feet tall and wide. We have several “Munstead” plants, which is an older cultivar, and a hybrid named “Sweet Romance” and they are both still evergreen and looking good despite the freezing temperatures. Of course, we still have a long way to go before spring arrives.
All lavenders need well drained alkaline soil and full sun to do their best, although I would read the tag on any new hybrids you find. When new foliage appears in spring, prune and shape them to avoid unwieldy plants.
Older plants should be cut back to 8 inches every 3 years, to promote new growth. Both of these lavenders are wonderful in sachets and potpourri. Cutting the faded flowers will encourage continued blooms and they make lovely bouquets in a vase or dried arrangements where they retain their gorgeous color.
I want to mention another plant that is referred to as lavender cotton (Santolina chamaecyparissus). It isn’t really a true lavender, nor is it in the cotton family, but it is a lovely plant.
We have grown it previously as an evergreen perennial and it did well for us, but it may be best to consider it an annual until you see how it does for you. Lavender cotton will grow in a mound up to 2 feet tall with a 3-foot spread.
It has bright yellow button-like flowers and a scent resembling chamomile. Cut it back in spring, but constant trimming may prevent it from flowering. There are many varieties, but they all prefer very well drained alkaline soil in full sun. However, they can vary in size and shape so read the tag.
The grey leaves are extremely useful when dried and used in sachets to repel moths. Usually plants with a strong scent are not attractive to deer, but we have had no experience with them here, so I don’t know if they’ll munch on it or not.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.