Members attending were Chris Sponaugle, Mayo Eaton, Jo Musialowski, Mary Ann Buzzanca, Gene Spring, Marshall and Cleo Eaton, Bob and Mary Bischofsberger, Linda Ardinger, Earl and Betty Bridges, Deloris Carlson, Thurman Eaton, Vince and Jeanie Martin, David and Barbara Largent, Dough and Barbara Shrier, Della Leach, Early and Dee Ann Parrill, Rocky Largent, Roland and Sheila Hamilton, Janet Pratt, Carl Blevins, Susie Whitacre, Irene Meyers, Brown and Barbara Norton, Regina Shupe, Jean Spring, Jayne Abe and Carl Cowgill.
Guests were Sheriff K.C. Bohrer, who spoke of a problem in the county of fraud and scams through Internet, e-mails and telephone. He stated the best way to guard against this type of criminal activity is to educate yourselves so not to fall prey to these deceptions.
Also, Rainer Kissel attended the meeting from Congressman Mooney’s office. He alerted the group to fraudulent activity occurring, concerning undocumented aliens adopting personal information from citizens in order for them to exist in the country. If someone has knowledge or has been in this situation, contact his office to help alleviate the problem.
Freda Kerns, a long-time resident of Paw Paw, passed away recently.
Celebrating birthdays for the month of February were Mary Bischofsberger, Sheila Hamilton, Irene Meyers and Jo Musialowski. In the month of January was Gene Spring. Mayo Eaton gave the blessing.
Senior moment…Aging: When I was a kid, my parents would always say, “Excuse my French” just after a swear word. I’ll never forget my first day at school when my teacher asked if any of us knew any French; You drop something when you were younger, you pick it up. When you’re older and drop something, you stare at it for a bit contemplating if you actually need it anymore; when you’re dead, you don’t know you’re dead. The pain is only felt by others. The same thing happens when you’re stupid.
