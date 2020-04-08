Why? Because had that event not happened, Christianity would be no different than any other religion.
We would be reduced to talking about serving a god who once lived or being followers of a once small group of people whose goal it was to make their world a better place to live.
Eliminate the resurrection and you take the backbone out of entire belief system of Christianity.
But it’s impossible to remove the resurrection from the writings of the New Testament authors or the Apostle’s Creed.
The resurrection of Jesus Christ proved to the world that He was who He said He was.
His teachings proclaimed that He was the Son of the Living God. His miracles backed up His claim. His life was a living example of His message but it was the resurrection that proved to the world His Deity, i.e., that He was a visitor sent from heaven, the Redeemer of mankind, and that He was rightfully the Son of God, a part of the Trinity.
The crowd said He was an imposter. King Herod mocked Him as being a deceiver. Those who came that day to watch the crucifixion derided Him yelling, “Physician, heal thyself.” But when all was said and done, it was the Roman Guard who proclaimed “Surely this man was the Son of God.”
His death gave proof to the Old Testament prophecies. And still another element surrounding His death gave credence to the Old Testament writings of both Moses and David who recorded that not one bone of His body would be broken. (Numbers 9:12; Psalms 34:20)
Moses laid down this prophecy 1,500 years before Jesus was even born. David penned his prophetic words at least 1,000 years prior to His birth.
It was normal during a crucifixion for the guards to break the lower legs of the condemned in order to speed up their death before the beginning of Passover. When they came to break the legs of Jesus they saw that He was already dead, therefore the procedure wasn’t necessary.
Jesus was removed from the cross and placed in a borrowed grave. In John 2:18,19 Jesus was having a conversation with some Jews. “On account of this, the Jews demanded, ‘What sign can You show us to prove Your authority to do these things?’ Jesus answered, ‘Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up again,’”
A tomb dug into a hillside, a huge round boulder and round-the-clock Roman Guards couldn’t stop the resurrection of Jesus. That monstrous boulder and those Roman Guards could prevent thieves from breaking in and stealing the body of Jesus away, but they could not prevent Jesus’ resurrection and His exit from the grave.
From the time of His resurrection until His transfiguration into heaven, it was recorded that Jesus had been seen by over 500 people.
Knowing that we serve a Risen Savior is the culmination of everything we as Christians believe.
His resurrection assures me that I can believe further prophecies about Him and that He Himself is trustworthy.
I am assured that my sins, of which I have had many, are forgiven. (1 John 1:9)
I’m secure in knowing that I’ve been promised a room in my Father’s house following my journey from this life unto the next. (John 14:6)
Jesus said, “Because I live, you shall live also.” (John 14:19)
Is there any reason why the resurrection of Jesus Christ would not be my favorite topic?
It gives me hope. It gives me strength. It gives me life
All that I am or ever hope to be I owe to Him. That’s why I celebrate Easter.
From the old hymn “He Lives” by Alfred Ackley:
“I serve a risen Saviour, He's in the world today.
I know that He is living, whatever men may say.
I see His hand of mercy, I hear His voice of cheer,
And just the time I need Him He's always near
In all the world around me I see His loving care,
And though my heart grows weary I never will despair.
I know that He is leading, thro' all the stormy blast;
The day of His appearing will come at last
Rejoice, rejoice, O Christian! Lift up your voice and sing
Eternal hallelujahs to Jesus Christ, the King!
The Hope of all who seek Him, the Help of all who find,
None other is so loving, so good and kind.
He lives! He lives! Christ Jesus lives today!
He walks with me and talks with me along life's narrow way.
He lives! He lives! Salvation to impart!
You ask me how I know He lives?
He lives within my heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.