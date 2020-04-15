The good thing is we don’t have to stay indoors, and being outside always gives me lift. Even though dreary days will still come now and again, keep a positive attitude. It will not only be good for you, everyone around you will benefit also.
Even if you can no longer work in the garden, get outside if you can. Sit on the porch and repot a houseplant, take a short walk, or just sit and enjoy nature.
The Virginia bluebells (Mertensia virginica), spring beauties (Claytonia virginica) and Quaker ladies (Houstonia caerulea) are carpeting the garden floors, especially up in the woodland garden.
The crabapple is in full bloom, can the redbuds be far behind? Many perennials are up and looking good, despite my worries that they wouldn’t show up at all, let alone in good condition, this year.
Maybe their roots got some time to regroup last year. I believe I’m going to go with that.
If this week is sounding redundant, I apologize. Maybe you weren’t ready for the kids to help before and now you realize everyone being outside is a good idea. So here again are spring duties.
One lady told me I saved her marriage because she and her husband both read my column and I reminded and nagged him so she didn’t have to.
Whatever works, folks.
Gardening is something everyone in the family can get involved in. There are so many varied chores and no one is right on top of you when you’re working. Even if you have never worked in the yard as a family, it can be a good experience for all of you.
Give everyone a job, even the youngest can gather seed packets, wash pots (what kid doesn’t like to play in water) or find the wheelbarrow or a wagon to haul things around the yard.
Making children feel they have an important job to do can do wonders for their self esteem as long as you tailor it to their abilities. We have lots of time, so a little patience will go a long way to making this fun for them and you might just find they’re good helpers.
For me, the key to being ready is making a list and checking it twice. If you know what you have and what you need to buy, whether it’s chemicals, soil or plants, it is much simpler.
Last week we decided which plants or seeds you needed to buy. Now, make a list of what equipment you’ll need when you start working in the garden and put someone in charge of gathering up the tools you have and checking off the list, making sure everything is there and ready to use.
Pots need to be found and cleaned if necessary, tubers need trimmed and gotten ready to plant. Time to get out the hose. I cannot guarantee there will be no more cold nights, but if you empty it out before you roll it up at night, you should be fine.
If you notice freezing temperatures in the forecast, turn off the water inside. Kids can help put up birdhouses (maybe you can build one) and you can even note when and what kind of bird takes up residency. Set up some birdbaths also, being mindful of any expected freezing nights.
Then, make a list of necessary soil amendments, fertilizer, garden soil and potting soil and whatever other planting materials you need. Take an inventory and if funds are slim, make do with what you have.
After making sure it has no disease is pest problems, we always save the soil from hanging baskets and containers from year to year in a huge trash container. The only thing I would advise buying, if you don’t already have one, is a pH meter.
They’re inexpensive and will tell you whether your soil is acidic or alkaline. Then if necessary, we can adjust it easy enough, either way, for free. Always look for growing information on your plants regarding acidic and alkaline soil requirements.
A plant needing alkaline soil growing in acidic conditions may still grow, but won’t thrive and you’ll be fooling with it all the time. Adding some ashes to acidic soil will provide alkaline conditions. Soak some coffee grounds in water for a day or so to make a liquid that will help acid lovers like azaleas and rhododendrons. Larry always uses it on the roses.
Manure will also help create acidic conditions. As always, moderation is the key. Even if dramatic changes appear, don’t go out and add a lot more. Let it adjust before you even think of adding more. When it comes to fertilizer, why not start a compost pile. More on that later.
Now, get your lists together and plan a trip to get what you need. This is not the year for everyone to go to Walmart and look around. One adult needs to go and I would advise shopping local and avoiding large stores at all costs.
We have local nurseries along with Southern States and Tractor Supply and between them you should be able to get everything you need.
After everything is bought and sorted out, it’s time to begin. Bear in mind, talking about what needs done and by whom before you all go out and start, is very important.
You’ve laid out your garden, so you know where you need to divide or even remove perennials and where to begin tilling. One person can till up the soil and another can smooth it out and make it ready for seeds.
For seeds needing only a cursory depth, run a stick down the line and have one of the children put in the seeds. Showing them how is your job. A handful is too many, so help with that right off, rather than chiding them after the fact.
Now, hop to it.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
