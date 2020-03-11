These warm days are good for doing early spring chores that many times get overlooked til much later, so take advantage of them.
It is tempting to go out and plant, but unless you have a tree or shrub you didn’t get planted last fall, hold off on any planting. Several years back we had a frost on May 19 and it did a lot of damage. Given the strange weather we are experiencing this year, it’s not worth taking a chance.
Any protective coverings around shrubs and trees can be removed. Even with protection, the wind has taken a toll this winter, so take care of any broken limbs on all your trees and shrubs to prevent any issues with disease.
Before new growth begins in earnest, prune non-spring blooming shrubs. Be careful around the base, as you don’t want to cut off any new growth. If you are unsure of what to prune now, wait until they bloom and prune directly after.
Go around the yard and pick up any branches or debris accumulated in the garden, but don’t rake the lawn yet. Remove all the dead growth from leafy perennials like hosta and sedum.
Clean out and edge your garden beds and remove stray grass working its way out of the bed and onto unwanted areas like the drive and walkways.
It’s easier to do it now than in summer when it’s gotten out of hand.
Large amounts of mulch placed around your plants to prevent heaving can be cleared away, as can any thick mats of leaves that may prevent new sprouts. Save the mulch in a container to use after weeding.
This is a good time to get started on pulling out weeds (except for the dandelions) before they have time to become established. The ground is wet and they can be easily spotted and removed before all the perennials start taking over and you have to search for them.
After you’ve cleared out the weeds, use that mulch you’ve taken from around your plants and cover the soil to help keep them from returning.
A sluggish compost pile can be revitalized with a can or bottle of coke that’s gone flat. A good way to get rid of that coke the kids left in the bottle or can is to pour it in one larger container.
Then, take it out to the compost pile, pour it on the pile and let it do its work. The citric acid will give the decomposition of the organic material a jolt and the sweetness will attract the micro organisms that help your compost pile do its job.
Before you add anything to the compost pile, always do a pH test to see what it does or doesn’t need to have added.
If you’ve been saving your wood ashes from your fireplace, you can keep a container by the compost pile and sprinkle some a little at a time. If you didn’t do it in the fall, peonies, lilacs (Syringa), mock orange (Philadelphus), weigela, honeysuckle (Lonicera), forsythia and spiraea are a few plants that would appreciate some ashes early in spring.
The key to using wood ashes in the garden is to sprinkle them, not shovel them on, and preferably before rain is expected so they are easily absorbed down into the soil. Since they do have ice melting qualities, putting ashes out now could help prevent any freezing frost problems your plant may still incur.
A container of ashes in your trunk or in your truck bed toolbox, would be handy for melting ice should you get stuck, but it will make a mess in the drive if you use it to melt ice there.
One more reason to have some ashes around is to de-skunk your pet. Rubbing some on your dog’s coat will neutralize unpleasant lingering odors. Always a plus.
And when you’re getting your pond ready for summer, one tablespoon per 1,000 gallons adds enough potassium to strengthen rooted aquatic plants and slow the growth of competing algae.
But don’t add too much. Ask a pond expert how to calculate the volume of your pond if you’re in doubt.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
