It’s a common attitude of many folks today who feel that the future is not theirs to see, and in reality, it isn’t.
There are 5 ways in which a person can face the future in his or her life, but the 3rd one I wouldn’t recommend.
One attitude is that one can face the future head on, doing everything within his or her power to be ready for whatever comes down the road.
These folks work hard in attempts to gain some kind of security, most likely buy a house, drive a car that is dependable and possibly have some kind of savings account and/or 401K.
“Be prepared,” would most likely be their motto because they don’t like being caught off guard.
Secondly there are those who fall under the category of “Que Sera Sera.” It’s the “what difference does it make, no matter what I do, it doesn’t really matter, whatever will be will be anyway” outlook.
These folks tend to throw caution to the wind and take a “devil-may-care” attitude, feeling that the future is out of their hands and no amount of preparation is going to change the outcome. “Que Sera Sera.”
Thirdly there is what is known as “the survivalist” mentality, seeking to take hold of the future and be responsible for it, no matter what anyone else may say.
They want nothing to do with politics, nothing to do with the government, nothing to do with anyone else but me and mine and possibly anyone who may feel the same way we do.
They put their trust in their underground bunker, their stockpile of food, their gas masks, their weapons and anything they can do to take their future into their own hands. Again, not an attitude I would personally recommend.
Then there are some, I guess, who take the attitude that they can go to a psychic and try to get some kind of glimpse into the future so they can be prepared as well.
Such individuals may even have a tendency to skirt all of the natural preparedness of saving money and having some kind of retirement program, because they simply depend upon whatever their seer has to tell them or whatever their horoscope has to say for the day.
I wouldn’t recommend this option for so many reasons, the main one being that we are not to put our future in the hands of soothsayers, seers, fortune tellers or anyone who falls under any such category.
There is of course the 5th attitude that says we put our future in the hands of God, coupled with option No. 1 in doing whatever we can personally do to be responsible in making preparations for whatever lies ahead.
In this option, we may plan to put some money aside from time to time if possible and attempt to show a sense of responsibility while at the same time understanding that God alone knows our future and He is in control of it.
That’s because there is the sense that we are in partnership with God. That He has given us a roadmap, so-to-speak, in His Word and that we are to do our best to prepare and be responsible. After all, the Bible tells us that if one doesn’t work, one doesn’t eat.
That, of course, doesn’t negate our responsibility to feed the poor and the hungry, but it simply means that if one had the means by which to do for one’s self, then they should not be lazy and become a burden to others.
Yes, we depend on God being in control of our future as far as spiritual preparedness in particular is concerned.
But God has given us a book that tells us how to be prepared spiritually and how to be responsible in other ways.
As I get older, I realize how much I lean on God as my hope and strength for my future. As the physical body begins to break down and as age takes its toll on the natural body, we realize more and more that there is more to this life than simply living and dying.
Jesus gave us a glimpse into what’s next in the Gospel of John, chapter 14.
He talks about going away and preparing a place for us “so that where He is, we may be there also.”
Such a belief tends to secure one’s eternal future, no matter what this natural, physical world may have in store for us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.