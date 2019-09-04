The Hampshire County Health Department is honoring our county’s first responders during the month of September by offering free immunizations that are important to their health and safety.
“We have done this for the past few years,” says Tamitha Wilkins, public health nurse. “It is our way of giving back to those who give so much to our community.”
Wilkins stressed the importance that first responders remember their own health and safety – and their families – by staying up to date on their immunizations and preventing the further spread of disease.
Health experts recommend that all first responders have current Hepatitis A and B, and TDaP vaccinations due to risk of exposure they face in their responder role. In accordance with the current CDC guidelines, responders should receive a tetanus booster if they have not been vaccinated for tetanus during the past 10 years.
Hepatitis vaccine series protects a person who will be performing direct patient care or otherwise expected to have contact with blood and bodily fluids.
Any Hampshire County first responder can come to the health department during normal hours in the month of September to take advantage of the promotion. The health department accepts immunization walk-ins on Monday and by appointment Tuesday through Friday. Also, they will have extended hours until 6 p.m. Sept. 9 and 16.
First responders should bring their most recent immunization record and insurance card (if applicable). Insurances will be billed, but copays and deductibles will be waived. Call 304-496-9640 for more information. o
