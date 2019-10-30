Whether it is or isn’t, when all is said and done, it has to be. But it does raise a number of questions.
For instance, how does one come up to a figure like 99.9 percent?
We read on a number of labels on our grocery shelves that such-and-such a product kills 99.9 percent of germs. Or using a certain laundry detergent takes out 99.9 percent of stains.
How does a company determine that 99.9 percent of the germs have been eliminated? Is there a way to disprove such a claim? And what happens if one discovers that only 99.8 percent of germs have been killed and that .2 percent are still living and doing fine?
It may seem like a frivolous question, yet it isn’t considered a frivolous claim. In fact, we put a lot of credence in such a claim when we are considering which product to spend our money on.
And why would one even make such a claim when it comes to certain areas, say, like the weather?
Is there any reason to report a 99.9 percent chance of rain tomorrow? Why not just say that it is going to rain tomorrow beyond any shadow of doubt? Or, why not just say 100 percent chance of rain tomorrow?
Maybe because meteorologists want to leave a fragment of doubt by which to cover themselves in case it doesn’t rain.
Yet, some folks like to put Christians under a microscope and expect them to be 100 percent perfect.
And anything less than 100 percent perfection is unacceptable. Thereby, the name hypocrite is thrown out and Christianity is unfairly given a bad name.
Folks decide that they won’t go to a certain church because there are too many hypocrites in the church. Worse yet, someone decides that he or she won’t believe the Bible because a certain person is less than 100 percent perfect and has allowed his or her humanity to show through.
Folks have proclaimed one thing but have been spotted at some point or another not living up to a hundred percent of what they professed.
Of all the Christians I am familiar with, I know of none who consider themselves infallible.
Actually, I don’t even know of any who wear the label of being 99.9 percent pure.
We sing a chorus that says, “ I’m greatly blessed and highly favored, imperfect but forgiven child of God.”
Being a forgiven child of God doesn’t mean that we have reached perfection by any means. It means that we try to walk in the footsteps of Jesus but we fall short so many times in so many ways.
Whenever Christians are set up on some pedestal and expected to be perfect, folks are simply setting themselves up for disappointment.
Accepting Christ as one’s personal Savior means that we have become a spiritual beging living in a natural, fleshly body. We are not 100 percent perfect. We should be held to a higher standard. By that I mean we should do our best to live according to the standards and morals of the Bible, but still even then we falter and fail.
If a non-Christian wants someone to watch, they should watch Jesus. He has never failed. He wears the label, 100 percent plus. And He has the scars to prove it.
The great news is that the day will come when we will be made 100 percent perfect. Whether it be by death or by what we know as the rapture, we shall one day be made perfect. Not because of our own merit, but by the grace of God.
