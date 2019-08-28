Troop 32 hosted 2 Dutch scouts, Bartjan Werink and his childhood Scout friend Daan, before the World Scout Jamboree.
Bartjan met the Romney troop before Japan’s world jamboree in 2015. They exchanged Scouts gifts and other gifts traditionally of their respective countries. The friendship continued and when Bartjan wanted to come to the jamboree in West Virginia it was always an open invitation for him to visit, and since his friend Daan who had gone through Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts with him also wanted to come, the doors were also opened for him.
The logistics were difficult and they arrived in New York. They took a Greyhound bus to Washington and Milda picked them up. They were taken by Troop 32 Scouts all around Romney and a big barbeque with all of the families was given in their honor. Milda took them to Glen Jean the day they were to report to the jamboree, as now they were adults and were part of the IST which is the Scouts who work to provide all the logistic to be able to hold a World Scout Jamboree.
Troop 32 attended the Jamboree in Glen Jean and met Bartjan and Daan once again. They also met Derville, the Scout leader from Ireland whom Troop 32 hosted in 2017 with her troop and then they hosted Troop 32 in 2018 when the Hampshire scouts went to visit them.
There the troop also met Jong Won Choi, a friend from South Korea and one of the people in charge of the 25th Jamboree in Korea. He gave the local group all kinds of mementos for the World Jamboree In Korea.
Andriy and Nika, leaders of the Ukrainians scouts, were in Glen Jean. Milda had met Andriy back before 2015 and had exchanged scout items. They also were welcomed to stay in the Mullins home. The logistics again proved hard to surpass and Milda went to Glen Jean and picked up all 9 of them. The others, including Andriy, went to see Niagara Falls.
Troop 32 hosted the group and took them to the Peach Festival and to Trout Pond. The Hano-Billmeyer family made sure that all were fed well and made sure they had plenty of room to mingle. So they made the barbeque at the Old Rio Schoolhouse while Troop 32 enjoyed a beach day with their guests at Trout Pond.
The next day Milda and the Ukrainians Scouts left for New York’s JFK Airport where they would take their flight back home with a layover in Turkey. They were arriving 24 hours after they boarded their plane at JFK airport.
The Ukrainians scouts and families were thankful to Troop 32. Troop 32 scouts are already looking forward to the 25th World Scout Jamboree, which will be held in South Korea in 2023.
