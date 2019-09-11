Just 65 miles north of Romney — and even closer to Capon Bridge than the Pentagon is — lies 1 of the 3 national monuments that have arisen out of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 — 18 years ago today.
The Flight 93 Memorial is a tribute to the 40 passengers and crew who were hijacked and then, heroically, fought back.
Their actions, storming the cockpit held by Arab terrorists who claimed to have a bomb onboard, resulted in their deaths in this field in southern Pennsylvania. But their response, experts say, averted a greater tragedy; the plane was being rerouted to hit either the White House or Capitol.
Now 18 years later, tributes in sight and sound have risen. Here’s what you’ll see if you make the daytrip there.
Tower of Voices
The tower is located on an oval concrete plaza built on top of an earth mound at the entrance to the Flight 93 Memorial.
The plaza includes two curved concrete benches facing the opening of the tower. The tower is surrounded by concentric rings of white pines and deciduous plantings.
A direct paved path leads to the tower from the parking lot. A longer, meandering crushed stone path winds through the trees. The 93-foot-tall tower was built a year ago.
Although the exterior is complete, it contains only 8 of the 40 wind chimes planned — one for each passenger and crew member who died in the crash.
The precast concrete tower supports polished aluminum chimes varying in length from 5 feet to 10 feet and varying tonalities, or voices.
Visitor Center
The Visitor Center complex opened 4 years ago, on Sept. 10, 2015. It lies 2½ miles off U.S. 30, the Lincoln Highway.
The park service says to plan to spend about 45 minutes to explore the exhibit space, the Flight Path Overlook and the bookstore and sales area.
The Visitor Center is located behind the tall Memorial Walls that flank the Flight Path Walkway, made of black granite pavers.
The Visitor Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except for closings on New Year’s, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Parking is limited, and between 11 and 3 May to October the lot is often full. The park service suggests arriving when the Visitor Center opens at 9.
By the way, restrooms are next to the parking lot area in the low flat building along the flight path.
Memorial Plaza
The Memorial Plaza is a mile drive from the Visitor Center along Ring Road. Two walking trails also lead there.
The Memorial Plaza includes a small visitor shelter to get out of the weather and a 1/4-mile walkway along the crash site and debris field that leads to the Wall of Names, located along the flight path.
The walkway is ADA accessible and standard wheelchairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Restrooms are at the lower end of the parking lot.
Like at the Visitor Center, parking at the Memorial Plaza is limited
The Memorial Plaza remains open sunrise to sunset, weather permitting.
The plaza at dusk
Open sunrise to sunset every day, although openings may be delayed and closings may be early for weather.
