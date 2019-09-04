I write this column with much sympathy and concern and I hope it’s taken as such.
But I worry about the number of overdoses that are reported in our county and the number of families who have to grieve over the loss of a loved one.
I have an app on my phone that sends me breaking news reports on a regular basis and I am amazed at many of the things that are reported.
I am astonished at the things young people in particular are trying and can’t help but wonder who thinks up this stuff.
Who ever thought of taking canned air that was meant for spraying computer keyboards and huffing it in order to get high?
And who is the person who decided he or she would see what happens if one sprays wasp spray down their throat? That stuff has chemicals in it that is meant to kill bees; what good could possibly come out of a human ingesting it?
Are kids so bored today that they set around and think of the worst way to get high, or in many cases, the worst way to die?
I have great sympathy for anyone who is chemically and emotionally addicted to drugs or prescription pain pills. I can’t imagine the trauma of having something control one’s every thought and drive a person to do things he or she would never consider doing except to support a habit.
I don’t believe anyone snorts or shoots a drug or takes a prescription pill with thoughts that “if I take this I’ll probably die.” Otherwise the biggest majority of individuals would never take the drug.
Unfortunately, the chemical dependency demands a fix or a hit to the point that one doesn’t consider just how dangerous taking the drug can really be.
Taking a pill is one thing, but I can’t fathom why anyone would even think up the idea of eating laundry detergent or ingesting a soap pod that’s to be used in a dishwasher.
When I was in Ohio I was told of a young man who tried shooting lighter fluid into his veins. He didn’t get high and it didn’t kill him, but it reportedly burnt his veins and arteries so bad that it made him wish he was dead.
There is definitely something missing for people, young or old, to have to sit around and think up such things in a desperate attempt to try to forget reality.
What they don’t realize is that there is definitely something missing, but it’s not something; it’s actually someone and that it Jesus.
We have been created by God and designed in such a way that He is to be an integral part of our lives. He created us with a place within us that only He can fill and only He can make us feel complete.
To try and live our lives without Christ sends one searching for anything and everything in hopes that something can make us feel complete, but nothing that we try does.
Even those who don’t want to believe in God will admit that there is definitely evil in this world and evil can destroy a person.
The Bible lets us know that the thief – the devil – comes to steal, kill and destroy and that’s exactly what’s happening to so many lives today.
I know the Bible tells us that King David said, “In sin was I born and in sin did my mother conceive me,” so mankind has a sinful nature that wars against our spirit-man. But we are not born with the degree of evil that we see in the world now.
There is seldom a day, if any, that there isn’t a breaking news story telling of some man or even a woman molesting a child.
There have even been stories of a mother holding their infant baby while the father molests the little innocent, helpless child.
Common knowledge tells us that there is nothing whatsoever that is sexually appealing about such an act. Who thinks up this stuff?
And yes, pedophilia is an evil, unnatural act. And there are those in our society that want it legalized saying that a person is born with such desires and that he or she should be able to act upon them without it being wrong.
God help us. Our nation has much to repent for. The shedding of innocent blood goes against the very nature of God.
I know I will likely get a backlash from this one but abortion in the majority of cases is nothing less than sacrificing children.
There are those who will argue that having an abortion in no way resembles the act of sacrificing a child to a god to appease some deity, but think about it.
To decide to abort an innocent child that we don’t want is nothing less that setting ourselves up as a god who has the right to decide between life and death. And it’s done to appease the one who doesn’t want to have to raise a child, or another child.
So one decides to sacrifice the child’s life for the sake of the mother, and/or the father.
Who thinks up this stuff?
