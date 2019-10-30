ROMNEY — The GFWC of Romney joined the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GWFC) in recognizing the 4th week of October as Advocates for Children Week beginning Monday, Oct. 21.
The October meeting of the GFWC of Romney saw 22 members in attendance, and in addition to discussing their upcoming fall conference in Martinsburg and the Halloween parade, they also contributed to several programs for the benefit of children, since October is Advocates for Children Month.
The club gave over $700 to Romney Area backpacks, $200 to Warm the Children, donated new and gently-used books to Springfield Green Spring Elementary, donated $110 to Trick or Treat for UNICEF and $100 was donated to Operation Smile.
Advocates for Children celebrates its 19th anniversary this year. Advocating for children has been a core part of GFWC’s values and tradition throughout its 128-year history. GFWC’s first civic missions in the late 19th and early 20th centuries included working to end child labor, pushing for improved public schools and establishing kindergartens. GFWC Advocates for Children Week unifies women’s clubs across the nation to address specific needs in their communities that rlate to the welfare of children as well as around the world.
The GFWC is a unifying force, bringing together local women’s clubs, with members dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. With nearly 80,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state and more than a dozen countries, GFWC members are community leaders who work locally to create global change by supporting the arts, preserving natural resources, advancing education, promoting healthy lifestyles, encouraging civic involvement, and working toward world peace and understanding.
